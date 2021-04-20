7 tips for refreshing your home in the springtime

Spring is naturally a great time to hit the reset button – and with all the hours we’re spending working and living from our homes, why not use this opportunity to switch things up a bit?

Bringing the optimism of a new season indoors isn’t all about cleaning, tidying and decluttering, though. Here are some smart ways to brighten up your space this season…

1. Restyle your shelves

You don’t have to invest in expensive new artwork to refresh your walls – simply reordering the items on your shelving can give your space a fresh feel.

You can heighten the aesthetic appeal of a bookshelf by mixing materials like glass and ceramics – if you want to invest in some inspiring objects, we like Hay’s W&S Sculptural Bookend (£65, monologuelondon.com). Or, If you’re on a tight budget, simply changing the snaps in your photo frames can transform the feel of your space.

Shelves can be a trouble spot for dust and grime, so before you start rearranging, it’s best to pull everything off and give all the items a thorough clean before placing them back.

2. Introduce some lighter fabrics

Freshening up your home can be as simple as taking away some of the heavy accent details.

With warmer weather approaching, there’s little need for velvet throws and cable-knit blankets, and you might want to store away your rugs to give wooden floors a more open feel.

Spring is typically associated with florals, but lighter fabrics in earth tones have a breezy feel that’s perfect for the changing weather. You could update your cushion covers or hang a set of lighter, linen curtains that allow for better airflow.

We like Zara’s Natural Linen Curtains (£79.99, zarahome.com) which are made from 100% European grown linen and come in a complementary beige tone, that looks great in every type of home.

3. Let there be light

Changing your lampshades is a really inexpensive trick that can add a pop of spring colour to a gloomy living room or bedroom.

Simply unscrew the shades on your table lamps and replace with something bold and beautiful, like Habitat’s French Velvet Shade (£15, habitat.co.uk). Or, if you’re feeling really adventurous, you could experiment with a summery pattern, like Pooky’s Empire Gathered Lampshade (£63, pooky.com).

4. Buy fresh flowers

Spring is a time of rebirth in the outdoors. One the easiest ways to get your fix is to bring some of the season’s early bloomers into your home.

Daffodils, tulips and freesias are all popular around this time of year and make for a stunning centrepiece at any dinner table – but they’ll give any room an instant lift.

You can pick up inexpensive flowers at the local supermarket or, if you like the idea of creating your own arrangement, you could sign up to a flower subscription service like Bloom & Wild (bloomandwild.com). You can choose between three, six or 12 months of flowers (six months costs £125), which come sealed in letterbox-friendly packaging, so there’s no waiting in for the postman.

5. Upcycle some furniture

Head to the local antique store or ask your friends if they have any unwanted furniture that could make for a good DIY project. Pinterest is a great resource for finding ideas and inspiration for upcycling furniture, but there really are no rules when it comes to pulling out your paintbrush.

You could try upholstering some chairs with a garden-inspired fabric, or painting some wood furniture in a spring-ready pastel colour, like Lick’s eggshell paint in Fresh Neo Green (£38 for 2.5 litres, lickhome.com). Turning an object from trash to treasure is also a super satisfying way to pass a sunny spring weekend in the garden.

6. Prep your outdoor space

Speaking of the garden, now’s the ideal time to get yours in shape ahead of BBQ season.

As well as mowing the lawn regularly and applying lawn feed, you could tidy up your borders and plant some colourful spring flowers, like crocuses, bluebells and allium. Jet washing a patio area can also bring a fresh lease of life to your garden, too.

7. Buy some bold prints

If you’ve got a bit of budget to play with, why not open your space up by investing in some new artwork?

While those dark, moody prints might have felt cosy and comforting in the winter, you might enjoy something more vibrant adorning your walls now the sun’s out for longer.

Take advantage of the frames you already own and buy new artwork in the same size as your existing prints, so it’s a simple job of swapping them out.

Desenio (desenio.com), Postery (postery.com) and King and McGraw (kingandmcgaw.com) are some of our favourite places to source unique and affordable pieces.