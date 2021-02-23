8 things we’re already looking forward to about our first night out

Is there a better feeling than dancing in a nightclub? Nothing can replicate the euphoria when the DJ drops your favourite banger.

Clubs and bars have been closed for months now, but since a roadmap out of lockdown was announced for England, including plans to reopen night clubs (no earlier than June 21), we’ve been thinking about all the elements of a ‘big night out’ that we can’t wait to experience again.

Here are just a few to get buzzed about…

1. Getting dressed up

After months of wearing the same two pairs of ratty sweatpants on rotation, we can’t wait to put on some ‘going out’ clothes, slap on some make-up and foolishly regret leaving the house without a coat. We’re so excited, we’ll probably lay our outfit out the night before like it’s the first day of school.

2. Meeting strangers

In the days BC (before coronavirus) chatting to random people was one of the best parts of going on a night out. Whether it was the new best friend you made in the bathroom, the questionable people dancing around you, or the total strangers that make the night special, we miss waking up with a camera roll full of unexplainable people and moments.

3. Dancing in a crowd

Right now, we’d endure the lengthiest bar queue and coldest door wait for the chance to throw some shapes again in a crowd – no matter how rusty our moves may be. We’re seriously craving getting lost in a throng of sweaty people and potentially losing a shoe, and our dignity, in the process.

4. The novelty of queuing for a drink

We strangely long to elbow our way to the front of the bar to ask for a round of tequila shots we’ll later regret – and don’t get us started on the nostalgia we feel for the cloakroom queue either. All those things we originally hated about a night out seem pretty wonderful to us now.

5. Your favourite song coming on

Nothing beats screaming with joy when yours and your mate’s ‘tune’ comes on – especially if you’ve spent a good portion of the evening nagging the DJ to queue it up. Let’s be honest, playing the same song on a Zoom party just isn’t the same, is it?

6. People watching

You can’t wait to catch up with the local legends you used to see every week, and to witness some of the ridiculously bad dancing that’s going to take place. It’s going to be absolutely glorious to watch.

7. Getting takeout on the way home

No night out is complete without a cheeky kebab or some greasy chips on the way home. It’s practically mandatory, as is starting a big sing-song with other revellers outside the chip shop.

8. The chats about the night out the next day

Perhaps even better than the actual night out is the chat with your friends the next day. You collectively cringe over dancefloor videos, cackle at the ridiculous things you said and console that one friend who took it too far and had to be sent home in a taxi.

We’re even looking forward to looking at our bank balance the next day and feeling a major swell of regret at the money we wasted. Bring on the good times.