9 beautiful bedding sets to signal springtime

Considering we spend such a high proportion of our lives sleeping – with the goal of getting the best night possible – it makes sense to switch up your bed linen with a change in season.

Especially if you want to achieve bedroom bliss as the days get lighter and longer, it’s time to store away those heavy blankets and wool throws.

With pretty prints, patterns, textures and thread counts, the best bedding will draw attention to one of the most important spaces in the house.

Here’s how to elevate your relaxing ritual of going to bed…

1. Florian Quilt Cover Set, Soft Fern, from £129, Double, to £149, Super King, Sheridan

A joyous bouquet bursting with fragrant blooms and lush greenery, this set in 100% cotton percale can be accessorised with sage green pillow slips for an exotic Mediterranean garden aesthetic.

2. Albany Bed Linen Collection, White/Pale Blue: Duvet Cover, from £90, Single, to £130, Super King; Albany Flat Sheet, from £55, single, to £85, Super King; Albany Oxford Pillowcase from £25, Standard, to £30, Super King, The White Company

When you want to give your body and bed a boost, 200 thread count Egyptian cotton sateen feels as smooth as silk against the skin. Channelling quiet luxury with a refined pale blue border and understated elegance, it’s a winner in the style stakes.

3. Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Blue Gingham, from £12, Single, to £25, King, Next

Seen as the fabric for spring, is there anything lovelier than blue gingham? Especially if you’re into vintage style bedroom décor, this check print looks as beguiling as your first sighting of bluebells in springtime. It’s an easy care poly/cotton blend to build your retro furnishings around.

4. George Green & White Textured Stripe Seersucker Duvet Set, from £12, Single, to £20, Super King, Direct.asda

A hidden gem, green and white stripes work like a dream with exposed beams, rustic woods and countrycore interiors. Made from polycotton, team with contrasting stripes and a patchwork lightweight throw for an escape route to the countryside.

5. Supersoft Textured Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Lilac Purple, from £25, Single, to £55, Super King, Next

There’s something ethereal about seersucker in lilac, and this polyester mix brings inner peace with its light and airy texture.

6. Simply Leaf Green Printed Duvet Set With Pipe: From £8, Single, to £14, King; rest of items from a selection, B&M Home, in-store

With the biophilic trend gaining traction and becoming a firm fixture in the world of interiors, this leafy fern print hits just the right note. Made from 100% polyester, it’s easy to wash and dry and wallet-friendly.

7. Dorit Bed Linen Collection, White/Grey: Duvet Cover, from £130, Single, to £180, Super King; Flat Sheet, from £90, Single, to £140, Super King; Oxford Pillowcase, from £35, Standard, to £45, Super King, The White Company

Looking to style out an oasis of calm? These neutral ruffles with subtle block-print design in a cotton/help blend feels calm and soft against the skin. It becomes softer, more supple and totally charming, wash after wash.

8. Loveston Floral bedding by Laura Ashley in Coral Pink, from £38.50, (was £55), Single, to £100, Super King, The Rug Seller

This prairie-style ditsy print will feel right at home in romantic settings with jugs of wild flowers spilling over. Made from 100% cotton 200 thread count, it’s comfy and versatile with a reversible design for springtime duvet days.

9. Dancing Cranes Bedding Duvet Cover and Pillowcase by Sara Miller in Midnight Blue, from £60, Single, to £110, Super King, The Rug Seller

A showstopper for sure, these graceful dancing cranes call for a plush pink headboard to frame their fabulous feathers and midnight blue backdrop. Along with a boutique hotel vibe, 100% cotton sateen and 220 thread count comes with the promise of bedtime bliss.