9 signs you’ve become used to lockdown

While nothing about the pandemic is comfortable, the third lockdown has brought with it a bizarre sense of familiarity.

We’ve been going through this for what feels like forever, and we know the drill. Being separated from friends and family and the stress of everything that’s going on will never be easy, but that doesn’t mean you can’t become strangely used to lockdown.

This period of time is a bit like pressing pause on life – and if you relate to any of these signs, you might have become oddly accustomed to staying at home…

1. You’ve forgotten what it’s actually like to see your friends IRL

Zoom and FaceTime is such an integral part of your life, it’s basically like your friends and family exist in your phone.

2. You’ve transformed your front room into a gym

You don’t even miss going to the gym, because you’ve perfected the art of logging onto live classes and using tins of beans as weights.

3. You’ve become extremely attached to your routine

Maybe you clean the house on Sundays and wash your hair on Wednesdays – many of us have adopted routines to help us get through the week. We’ve become so attached to our rituals, the idea of having social plans and external demands on your life can send shivers down your spine.

4. Deciding what to watch is the most important decision of your week

In the past, you’d be juggling social plans – now you’re just working out when to fit in Married At First Sight and Bridgerton.

5. You don’t miss putting on real clothes

In fact, you don’t even think about real clothes. Why would you want to wear jeans and uncomfortable tops when you can cruise from your daytime loungewear to your night-time loungewear?

6. The idea of going outside for more than a daily walk fills you with horror

Your house is warm, cosy and full of snacks. Need we say any more?

7. You’ve become used to cooking three meals a day for yourself

During the first lockdown, you might have bemoaned having to constantly cook and wash up, and were keenly missing restaurants. Now, meal planning and prep has almost become second nature.

8. You’ve stopped counting down the days until Covid-related restrictions are next reviewed

Lockdown can feel a bit like limbo. During the first round, many of us were on tenterhooks for the next time restrictions would be reviewed – meaning we could get back to something like normal life – but this time, you might have turned news notifications off on your phone. Whatever will happen, will happen.

9. You’ve even stopped complaining

Sure, things aren’t easy at the moment – but sometimes moaning takes a bit more effort. Right now, you’re happy to cruise through as best you can.