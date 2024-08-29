9 ways to channel some cushty, country charm

If summer has left you dreaming of a slower, more laid-back lifestyle and you’re in the mood to replace, lift or style up your space with some rural touches, a nod to cottagecore will let your home blossom.

From folk-inspired florals, soft, natural hues and a smattering of ruffles and gingham with a vintage aesthetic, there are endless ways to inspire a calmer, more relaxed you – while adding warmth and character.

Here’s what’s putting us in a cosy mindset and makes for a playful project…

1. M&S Collection Pure Cotton Gingham Tablecloth, Green, £25; Striped Jug Vase (right), £19.50; Set of 2 Floral Rattan Placemats, £16; other items from a selection, Marks & Spencer

With a nod to nostalgia, think of a gingham tablecloth, a jug of wildflowers and homemade cakes as the gateway to happiness.

2. The Sheki Collection: Pair of Sheki Mugs – Olive, £35; Set of Six Sheki Side Plates, £110; other items from a selection, OKA

This floral motif is cited as resembling English roses and wild flowers, and we love the harmonious colour way on this hand-painted stoneware. Think a strong cuppa and strawberry sponge cake… yummy.

3. ProCook Soho Cookware Set, 4-Piece Green, £129, ProCook

With green still the go-to for kitchens, especially if you want to make the most of your garden with a seamless indoor/outdoor flow, this olive green cookware creates just the right homely vibe. Induction compatible and oven safe.

4. Elsie Gingham Round Cushion, Ashley Blue, £16 (centre); Elsi Gingham Square Cushion, Ashley Blue, £16 (on floor); Pippa Floral Cushion, £16 (top left), other items from a selection, Dunelm

Thoughtful details such as ruffle cushions with a ditsy print and wildflowers sets the tone for farmhouse style, and cottage romance.

5. Watertight Copper Jug Vase, £24, Dibor

When you want to ditch clear glassware for modern rustic and timeless appeal of copper, this is the vase for spilling fresh flowers for a touch of whimsy.

6. Cotton Hand Woven Gingham Check Rug Hand Woven Blue White, £24.99 (110 x 170cm), Homescapes

An easy update and simple, decorative piece, this gingham rug can be paired with co-ordinating cushions – or left as a standalone with an up-cycled coffee table or hand-me-down antique.

7. Cath Kidston Rose And Bows Cream Sofa, £799; other items from a selection, Next

A new-season update, this gorgeous sofa is tailor-made for a cottage setting. Part of the new Cath Kidston collection, the frilled skirt, traditional high-back shape furnished in beautiful shades of strawberry and blue, has a sink-in appeal that’s made to be lived and loved.

8. Cath Kidston Tulip Bunch Table Lamp, £115, Next

Just peachy… this decorative lamp shows real character with its wavy piping and trio of tulips, tied with a ruby red bow.

9. Night Lark Timeless Gingham Coverless Duvet in Dusk Blue, from £60 (Single 10.5 tog coverless duvet), Linen Fields

A twist on a traditional duvet, this gingham bedding offers a cushty, vintage feel without the faff of having to change the cover. Washing-machine friendly, just pop it in when it needs a refresh, and the built-in microfibre can be air-dried on a laundry hanging line – cottagecore style – or in a tumble drier.