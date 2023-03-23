A bit of all bright: 11 ways to add a pop of colour for spring

It’s that time of year… colour is back! And with the sun streaming in and longer, brighter days finally here, everything looks that much more vivid.

It’s the perfect excuse to refresh your rooms with some eye-catching colour pops, to enhance even the simplest of schemes. Unleash your creative side and introduce some radiant, happy hues…

1. Sur La Table 4PC Bamboo Tray & Dipping Bowls, £25, Pure Table Top

Dipping bowls three ways… think guacamole, salsa and tortilla chips. This bold trio would look fab on any table.

2. Palmilla Melamine Side Plate (Set of 4), £27.60, Wayfair

Like a magnificent marigold, this melamine range of serveware speaks of summer salads and entertaining al fresco.

3. British Scented Candles by Loriest & Co, including Notes of April Candle, £40, Loriest & Co

With each scent inspired by seasonal flowers, light up April to channel woodland walks and delicately scented bluebells. With 12 candles to choose from, May comes with the promise of peonies and lilac.

4. Asta Barrington Mojitos Green Long Tray, £22, Daisy Park

It only takes one look at this fun tray to bring on a thirst for mojitos and handful of zesty limes.

5. Green Glass Bud Vase, £10, and Yellow Glass Candle Holder – Small, £10, (items from a selection), Talking Tables

These colourful vases cry out for bright buds and single stems. So pretty…

6. Artist Floral Wool Rug, from £139-£229, Dunelm

If you’re looking for the brightest way to give your flooring a fresh face, these blousy blooms hand tufted in 100% wool will add radiant texture to your scheme.

7. John Lewis & Matthew Williamson Peacock Tapered Lampshade – Blue, from £60-£80, and Peacock Lamp Base – Gold, £85, John Lewis

This show-stopping peacock print with gold lustre base evokes thoughts of far-flung places and exotic trips.

8. Cirrus Love Seat in Velvet Terracotta, £995, Cuckooland

Super versatile, there’s a reason terracotta is so popular. This sumptuous love seat will cheer you on even the dreariest of days, especially if styled with earthy hues and warm neutrals

9. Outdoor Rynn Rocking Metal Chair – Yellow, £85.99 (was £92.99), Wayfair

Bright as a buttercup, this rocker isn’t just a patio piece and will funk up existing furnishings, wherever you place it.

10. Homelife Cassia Floral Duvet Set, from £8-£12, Studio

Crafting a colourful bedroom is easy with these rainbow-bright florals. A budget-friendly way to create a showy display.

11. Bright Pink Velvet Cushion with Burnt Orange, from £40-£80, Luxe 39

Best of both worlds – we’ve got a real a colour crush on these reversible cushions, with electric pink on one side and sunset orange on the other. Available in nine size options.