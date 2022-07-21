A bit of all-white: 11 ways to weave white decor into your home

It’s a timeless summer staple, which can brighten up the blandest of spaces – no wonder our love affair with white furnishings shows no sign of waning.

“The perfect simplicity of white is not to be underestimated, its versatility can warm a cold space, brighten a dull one, or turn a lifeless interior into an enticing personal home,” says Chrissie Rucker OBE, founder of The White Company.

“A white scheme is brilliant for bringing a sense lightness and serenity to a space.”

When decorating with white, Rucker’s advice is to pile on the texture and to use natural elements, which connect us back to nature.

“A super-soft rug underfoot, or a diaphanous drape at a window can truly transform a room,” she says. “Add in weathered wood, slubby linen or marbled slate to add interest.”

For walls, opt for warm whites rather than cold, bluey-white tones. “Ivory, alabaster, chalk and many other soft whites are on the market. I love its almost spa-like quality, which in our hectic world is lovely to come home to,” Rucker adds.

Wil Law, home stylist at John Lewis & Partners, says: “Decorating with soothing pale shades is incredibly versatile and can work brilliantly in busy, contemporary homes.

“Pair neutral tones with natural materials such as rattan and jute, for a relaxed and easy interiors scheme.”

Law says whites can also be used to accent a room. For example, neutral soft furnishings work well against darker shades on furniture and rugs.

Here’s how to proffer the power of white in your room right now…

1. Newicon Pedal Bin 30 Litre – White, £79 (other items from a selection), Brabantia

(Brabantia/PA)

An all-white kitchen is chic and welcoming, especially when your waste bin’s a winner in the style stakes too. Team with other all-white kitchenware.

2. John Lewis Leckford Stoneware: Side Plate, £5; Salad Plate, £6, and Cereal Bowl, £6, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

With its rustic feel, this white stoneware range is ideal for relaxed entertaining and simple tablescapes.

3. Milton White 120cm Dining Table, £149.99 (was £179.99), Furniture Choice

(Furniture Choice/PA)

When you want to create a harmonious haven for working from home, nothing beats a contemporary white table – especially if teamed with fresh green foliage and rattan decos for a dose of wellbeing.

4. Peg & Board The Memo Board – Portrait, White, £80, MADE.com

(MADE.com/PA)

When you need to free up some desk space, this contemporary memo board can be tailored to your exact organisational needs, with metal shelving and pegs to post key items.

5. Honeycomb Wine Bottle Rack – White, from £27 (was £39), A Place For Everything

(A Place For Everything/PA)

These modular wine racks can hold up to 10 bottles – and make perfect building blocks for enthusiasts who want to create a whole wonder wall of wine, as shown here. Alternatively, simply sit individual racks on countertops or cabinets.

6. John Lewis Snuggle Accent Swivel Chair – Gold Base, Cream Boucle, £599, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

If a boucle cocktail chair – that doubles up as a snug swivel – is on your wish list, this one ticks all the boxes. We love its contemporary-cool design and gold base.

7. Cream Ceramic Donut Table Lamp, £25, Direct.asda

(Direct.asda/PA)

Ring-shaped ceramic lamp bases are having a moment, and with its textured wooden effect shade, this one is bang on the money.

8. Evesham Table – Natural (centre), £395; Norton Stool (left), £120; Southwold Table Lamp, £195, and Elston Rug, from £525 (sofa from a selection), The White Company

(The White Company/PA)

A mix of whites, off-whites and natural materials – think knitted throws, a textured rug, sturdy seagrass and soft lighting – makes for an instantly summery, cosy, laid-back vibe.

9. DBKD Long Vase – Medium Mole, £45, MADE.com

(MADE.com/PA)

Scandi-inspired and a lovely focal point with its organic curved shape, this would look great with dried grasses or feather grasses for texture and movement.

10. Artificial Rose Tree, from £29.99 (3ft), Christow

(MADE.com/PA)

Fast-track to a rose tree in perpetual bloom… These beautiful cream roses with a natural looking twisted vine will add wow factor to a dull corner, or positioned in front of a fireplace.

11. Lick White 03 Matt, from £42 for 2.5L, Lick

(Lick/PA)

With the promise of a flawless finish in two coats, Tash Bradley, Lick’s director of interior design, describes White 03 as a warm, calming white with a lovely softness. “White emanates the feeling of purity and clarity, and it’s an emotionally safe colour as it helps clear your mind,” Bradley notes.