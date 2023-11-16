All the best Christmas presents for everyone in your life

Christmas will be here in a festive flash and if – like us – you are super behind on the present buying, we’re here to help. These great gifts offer something for everyone and every budget. Happy shopping!

For the nature lover

This adorable gift set features a heart-shaped succulent and a miniature copper-dipped watering can – perfect for home lovers of all ages.

The Little Botanical Heart Succulent and Watering Can Gift Set, £43

For future pianists

With 32 keys, 50 drum beats and 100 tones, this mini keyboard is ideal for any child who wants to learn how to play.

Casio SA-50 Mini Keyboard, £60

For the hair maven

GHD’s latest incarnation of its hot brush smooths, styles and waves hair to perfection. Also comes in a stylish vanity case worth £60.

GHD Hot Brush in Alluring Jade, £169

For the combat fan

This motorised blaster comes with so much ammo, kids can battle it out for hours.

Zuru X-Shot Insanity Motorized Rage Fire, £49.99, The Entertainer

For strength-training enthusiasts

Created to help you move naturally while doing high-impact workouts, these trainers look as good as they feel.

Vivobarefoot Motus Strength Trainers, £170

For overnighters

This 100% linen bag with quilt stitch detail and gold highlight zips is the perfect size for a cheeky night away.

Lily And Lionel Floral Overnight Bag, £85

For those with style

Hands down the best looking smart watch on the market.

Google Pixel Watch 2, from £349

For the man who always smells good

Citrus, amber and all round great taste, you can’t beat the smell of Dior’s Sauvage.

Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum, from £64, The Perfume Shop

For anyone fancying some cold water therapy

If you don’t live near the sea, this brilliantly portable tub means cold water therapy is always available.

Lumi Recovery Pod, from £85

For the Beano reader

This cool, creative set comes with everything you need to make your very own Beano comic.

Beano Build-a-Comic Kit, £19.99, Toynado

For the suited and booted

This delectable tuxe will see them through New Year and beyond – and is a bargain to boot.

M&S Collection Slim Fit Velvet Tuxedo Jacket, £99

For the bag lady

This gorgeously green vegan leather handbag comes lined with guest artist Catherine Rowe’s whimsical print, plenty of space and some handy zipped pockets.

Fable England x Catherine Rowe Into The Woods Tote Bag, £65

For future foodies

Role playing going out for sushi has never been easier with this incredibly cute wooden set.

John Lewis Wooden Sushi Set, £12.50

For home cooks

Any chef types who struggle when chopping onions can now protect their tears with these genius goggles.Eddingtons Onion Goggles, £21.95, Harts of Stur

For raging runners

These headphones let runners hear the music as well as the traffic, and stay put throughout the pounding, too.

Shokz Openfit Headphones, £179

For little legs

This epic scooter can be ridden sat down when tots are too tiny to scoot, before transforming with them as their legs get bigger.

Scoot & Ride Highway Kick 1, £115, Jojo Maman Bebe

For the mindful

Stacking these five pebbles takes focus – a great thing to do to when you need to rebalance your brain.

Balance Wooden Stacking Stones, £25, Boostology

For the breath of life

This gadget enables you to breathe along to its meditations, offering calm in moments of chaos, and perfect for those who struggle with sleep.

Moonbird, £159

For wannabe royals

Apparently, this is the bike Prince Archie has.

Banwood Classic Bike in White, £290

For those with waves

This stylish beany will keep curly hair frizz-free and looking good.

Only Curls Satin Lined Knitted Beanie Hat in Dusty Pink with Pom Pom, £22

For anyone who needs a boost

Scientifically formulated to boost mood and energy, this scented candle also smells utterly divine.

Cannaray Power Up Energising CBD Scented Candle, £35

For the surfbums

The dryrobe is a thing of practical beauty – people are now wearing them as standard coats.

dryrobe Advance – Long Sleeve in Black Pink Camo, £165

For the Strictly- inspired

Can you ever have too many sequins at Christmas?

Marks & Spencer Sequin Relaxed Bomber Jacket, £79

For the scent-sational

Limited edition just for Christmas, this has to be the scent of the season.

Jo Malone London Ginger Biscuit Cologne, from £58

For the midlifer

If you know someone whose muscles need a pummel, this mini massage gun is both affordable and pretty.

Lola Mini Massage Gun, £59 (was £79)

For the snap happy

Is this the smallest digital camera ever to exist? Super cute and perfect for teens, you can pair it with an app and print your pictures.

Instax Pal Instant Camera, £89.99, Argos

For singing in the rain

The most adorable umbrella ever to be seen, if only this came in adult sizes.

Children’s Bee Happy Umbrella, £12, Stains & Brights

For some va-va-voom

Any glamour queens who love a bouncy blow-dry will be made up with this body-building gift set, including shampoo, conditioner and a revamp spray.

FFOR Pump Up The Volume Gift Set, £40

For mini puppy parents

This adorable 11-piece dog grooming set comes complete with a soft toy puppy, bag to carry him in, dog collar and all the implements a mini groomer could ever possibly need.

Jojo Maman Bebe Dog Grooming Playset, £40

For the brick builders

From the Fast & Furious collection, this epic LEGO set is perfect for anyone aged 9 to 109 and comes at a great price.

LEGO Speed Champions 76917 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline, £19.99, John Lewis