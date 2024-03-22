All the best places kids can eat for free this Easter

Families, get ready! The Easter holidays are just around the corner, meaning time off for kids, Easter egg hunts and indulging in their favourite chocolate treats.

But for parents and carers, entertaining – and feeding – children over the holidays can be costly, especially if you’re already feeling the strain.

So it’s handy to know that some restaurants and cafes are offering free meals for kids this Easter, so you can enjoy some quality time together and save some cash.

Check out these top offers…Subway

Kirstey Elston, marketing director at Subway UK, says: “We’re delighted to be bringing back our Kids Eat Free offer – the deal is all about supporting families and helping them save money, whilst they enjoy quality time out together during the school holidays.”

Parents will be able to get one free Kids Meal – which includes a 4-inch Subway sandwich, a snack and a drink – at participating Subway branches (when purchasing any full-price Footlong Sub) from Monday, March 25 to Sunday, April 14.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants

Children aged eight and under can enjoy a complimentary kids’ menu meal at selected Gordon Ramsay restaurants for every adult meal ordered. Additionally, you can add dessert for just £3.50.

The offer’s only valid at certain restaurants, including Heddon Street Kitchen, all Bread Street Kitchen & Bars, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, and Pizza East (and at some branches, the offer is on weekdays only).

Asda Cafes

Not quite free – but for just £1, children under 16 can get a hot meal and free piece of fruit at any of the 205 Asda cafés across the country. Options include penne pasta with meatballs and vegan pasta meals, as well as options like fish fingers, chicken nuggets and an all-day breakfast.

Best of all, the deal comes with no hidden extras, such as a minimum adult spend.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s chief commercial officer, says: “We know that families are preparing for the Easter school holidays and for many households, this can put additional strain on already tight budgets.

“Our kids eat for £1 initiative is designed to help families manage this juggle and since we launched the initiative in June 2022 we’ve been able to serve over 3 million meals.”

Sainsbury’s Cafes

Sainsbury’s also have a £1 meal offer for kids, with hot options including fish fingers, sausages, chicken nuggets, and cheese and tomato pizza.

One £1 kids meal is available with every adult main meal purchased, starting from £5.20. Available at Sainsbury’s Cafes nationwide.

Cafe Rouge

From Monday, April 1 to Friday, April 12, children aged 12 and under can enjoy two or three lunch or dinner courses from Cafe Rouge’s kids’ menu for free – whenever any adult main meal is also purchased. The children’s menu includes options like fish goujons, chicken crispies and macaroni cheese.

Ikea

At the Swedish furniture retailer, kids can relish pasta with tomato sauce, a soft drink and a piece of fruit for just 95p, or opt for any of the other kids’ meals for £1.50. This offer is available daily (apart from Fridays) from 11am.

Bill’s Restaurants

From Monday, March 25 to Friday, April 12, up to two kids can dine for free at Bill’s restaurants all day (excluding weekends), when one adult orders any main dish.

The children’s menu offers options like buttermilk pancakes, mac and cheese, and fish fingers and chips.

The Real Greek

From Friday, March 29 to Sunday, April 14, under-12s can enjoy a free kids meal – including a drink and ice cream or sorbet – at The Real Greek for every £10 or more spent by an accompanying adult (optional 10% service charges are added to bill). This offer’s not valid with the lunch menu.

Bella Italia

The Italian restaurant chain offers two kids’ deals: on Thursdays, kids can eat for free all day, and from Sunday to Wednesday, they can dine for just £1 from 4pm-6 pm.

The offer applies for one child per adult main meal purchased, and includes three courses and a drink, suitable for 2-11-year-olds.

Yo! Sushi

From Monday, March 25 to Friday, April 12, children under 12 can enjoy a Yo! Suchi kiddo bento box for free, when dining with an adult who spends a minimum of £10.

It applies for up to three kids per booking, and the offer is valid all day Monday to Friday at participating outlets.