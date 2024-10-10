All you need to know about building a timber frame home

Are you after an adventurous project with grand designs? A fresh beginning with an eco-friendly, new-build home designed to your specifications could be just the ticket.

“Over the past three decades, the timeless appeal of structural timber frame homes has been on the rise,” says Luke Copley-Wilkins, managing director at Carpenter Oak.

“Offering a durable, high-quality building material, timber’s eco credentials speak for themselves.”

With ancient origins, homes built with a structural timber frame are certainly not the new kid on the construction block, underlines Copley-Wilkins.

“The history of them can be traced all the way back to the New Stone Age, with ancient techniques still used to this day.”

Moreover, as we’re put sustainability first, structural timber frame houses are on the rise.

Here, Copley-Wilkins shares all you need to know about about planning your very own self-build timber-frame project…

What is a structural timber frame self-build?

“A timber frame self-build is designed and built off-site, then assembled at the construction site,” explains Copley-Wilkins.

“From squared timbers, intricate curves, exposed roof beams – timber frames provide limitless design options.”

He continues: “Timber framing is a highly complex and skilled process, each piece of timber is marked during the carpentry process to enable the frame to be erected in place on site.

“Up until this point, the frame will never have been erected as a complete structure.”

Why timber?

Unlike other options like stone and steel, timber has a real warmth to it, says Copley-Wilkins. “The renewable properties of timber adds to its appeal, but there are many more reasons to choose it.

“It can instantly add character and breathe life into buildings being renovated, with the ability to create a bespoke, made to measure personalised solution.”

Building greener homes

“Timber is one of the most sustainable building materials which can be renewed and regrown – it’s becoming an increasingly popular choice for that reason.”

The UK government’s policy paper ‘Timber in construction roadmap’ has committed to growing and maintaining a sustainable supply of domestic timber, highlights Copley-Wilkins.

“Promoting the use of timber in construction is one of the paper’s priority themes, as this will also help towards the Net Zero Target.”

Which wood?

The type of timber chosen has a big impact on the overall look and feel of the space; with options including oak, Douglas fir, cedar, and glulam beams, which can come in a variety of different timbers, outlines Copley-Wilkins.

“One of the most popular choices when building with timber is oak, as it’s one of the strongest, most durable timbers.

“Rich in tannins, it makes it extremely durable and resistant to decay and insect attack. If kept dry, oak-frame constructions have frequently lasted over 500 years,” highlights Copley-Wilkins.

Oak’s wavering grain lends frames a complexity and movement, unlike softwoods for example, explains Copley-Wilkins. “It’s well-suited to more traditional framing and characteristic curves and arches within wall braces and vaulted roof spaces.

“Sourced from PEFC- and FSC-certified suppliers meaning you can be sure the forestry methods are responsible – and stocks sustainable.”

A popular choice for traditional Christmas trees, Douglas fir is also an attractive option for contemporary frames, says Copley-Wilkins.

“With clean lines and a crisp finish, the timber has an orangey-pink hue, maturing to a deeper orange over time, giving it a distinctive feel and flavour.

“A softer wood than oak, it works best in straight frames and a confident and natural partner to engineering features – glass, external panelling and decking.”

As strong as steel

Glue laminated (glulam) timber is usually used in large-scale projects, notes Copley-Wilkins. Made up of a range of woods, including oak, Douglas fir, chestnut and ash, he says it’s extremely stable and can be used in place of steel.

“If the added character of natural cracks and splits in more traditional timbers aren’t your style, glulam is a good option as has no surface imperfections.

“Its stability allows special shapes and structures to be made to measure, making it one of the more specialist timbers within timber framing.”

Timeless design

“Timber frames are beautiful,” opines Copley-Wilkins. “Squared timbers, intricate curves, the roof, purlins, wind braces and rafters can all be features of the design.”

He says you can expose less of the structure for a different effect, highlighting perhaps just the trusses, and letting the interior spaces speak for themselves.

“Modern timber engineering techniques allow seamless integration of steel and glazing within a timber frame to create a completely different feel.

“From the interior to the exterior, we can design a palette of materials that work effectively with a timber frame.”

How much does a timber frame cost?

The cost of a timber frame depends on a huge number of variables: “A house will cost more than an oak-framed cabin for example.”

In terms of the whole build cost, he gives a cost per square metre for structural timber framed buildings of around £2,500-£3,500 per sqm for extensions; and around £2,500-£3,000 per sqm for a whole house.

“The frame will be about 20% of the cost – all costs vary depending on how much of the project self-builders are managing themselves, and design specifications.”

How have timber-frame designs changed over the past 30 years?

The key change has been a desire to build more eco-homes…

“Homes which have a high airtightness rating, double glazing as standard and very good insulation,” says Copley-Wilkins.

“All these elements are easily integrated with a structural timber frame. We’ve also seen a desire for more light and airy spaces, with more room for glazing.

“So this has generally meant less timber is used in the frame, allowing for more windows, folding doors and skylights,” he adds.