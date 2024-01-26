Are these the biggest money taboos in the workplace?

If you’re grinding your teeth as a work colleague boasts about their latest big money purchase, or quietly seething at being out-of-pocket from all those office coffee runs, new research suggests you are far from alone.

More than half (51%) of workers believe there are positive benefits to having open conversations about money in the workplace, according to a survey by Perkbox. But it seems there are some financial topics that simply give people the ick when mentioned by co-workers.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of the 2000 UK workers polled even say money conversations at work have resulted in feelings of animosity towards colleagues and their lifestyles.

The survey also revealed the top topics that UK workers consider taboo when it comes to talking about money at work.

The top gripe, chosen by 29% of people, was moaning about the cost of “luxury” services, such as having a cleaner.

And while some people may want to show off their new clothes or handbag at work, 28% of people surveyed said they feel bragging about designer clothes and accessories to colleagues is off-limits.

Boasting about extravagant purchases was placed third, cited by 27% as a no-no in the workplace. Meanwhile, a quarter (25%) of people said complaining about a bonus is a taboo topic, putting this in fourth place.

And in fifth place for top gripes, 23% believe not returning the favour when buying colleagues tea or coffee is a money taboo.

Doug Butler, CEO of Perkbox, says: “The advent of hybrid working and the proliferation of social media has blurred the line between public and private lives. As a result, the workplace appears to be another front for tackling historically uncomfortable topics such as money and how it’s spent.”

So, what other money conversations did the workers surveyed believe should not be discussed at work?

Nearly a fifth (18%) said they do not want to hear their work colleagues excitedly discussing their far-flung holidays, while, no matter how well-meaning, a similar proportion (19%) said they don’t want to receive unsolicited money advice from co-workers.

And while TV shows such as Homes Under the Hammer and Grand Designs provide inspiration to many, one in nine (11%) of the employees surveyed don’t want to hear how their colleagues’ home renovations are going.

One in seven (13%), meanwhile, said they don’t want to hear about their colleagues’ internet searches for expensive items. So, if you’re shopping online when you should be working, making sure you’re not caught by the boss isn’t the only thing to be careful about…