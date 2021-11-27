Arty-ficial: 12 stylish reusable Christmas trees and trimmings you’ll use again and again

O Christmas tree…! While many of us love the scent of fresh pine needles and thoughts of heading home with a freshly-cut tree, it’s not always practical or penny-wise to have a real tree.

Which brings to mind reusable or artificial Christmas trees – and there are some super options these days. Simple to transport, put up and take down and box away until next year, with the added bonus of branches that never droop and a tree that looks as beautiful on Boxing Day as the day it landed on your doorstep, there’s a lot to love. Plus they can take the weight of all the darling decos and tasteful trimmings (some tacky too!) you want to hang here, there and everywhere.

Artificial Christmas trees are also often touted as a more sustainable option than the real thing too. But this isn’t black and white, of course – and it certainly only applies if you buy a tree you do actually use year after year.

From trees to trimmings, here’s what we’re pulling out of our Christmas hat this year, that we hope will live on merrily ever after…

1. John Lewis & Partners Technicolour Supernature Unlit Glacier Christmas Tree, 7ft, £229, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

A winter-white fluffy tree is the perfect blank canvas for all the doodahs and can by styled to suit any setting, from kiddies’ corner to city chic.

2. John Lewis & Partners Neon Angel Light, Large, Ice White, £35, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

A halo and wonderful wings of everlasting light.

3. Three Glittered Beaded Garlands – Blush, £20, Cox & Cox

(Cox & Cox/PA)

Sweet and sparkling, these rose gold glittering baubles will even charm the pants off Jack Frost.

4. Wilko 7ft Midnight Luxe Dream Christmas Tree, £80, Wilko

(Wilko/PA)

Finished in green with touches of golden sparkle, this dreamy ‘pine’ looks plush enough for the highest of ceilings.

5. Set of 3 White and Pink Ringlet Trees, £7 (other items from a selection), Dunelm

(Dunelm/PA)

These paper Christmas ringlet trees love a cosy corner or shelfie.

6. John Lewis & Partners Brunswick Blue Spruce Unlit Christmas Tree, 7ft, £229, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

Luxuriant and well padded, the branches in this beautiful artificial blue spruce can be layered and topped with twinkly decos to your heart’s content.

7. Blue Hydrangea Advent Wreath, £95, Berries & Baubles

(Berries & Baubles/PA)

An advent wreath with pillar candles not only looks luxe, but you can colour-coordinate its blue hydrangeas with blue tinsel and trimmings on your tree.

8. Wilko Luxe Navy Quilted Velour Stocking, £8, Wilko

(Wilko/PA)

A velvet stocking studded with sequins and topped with faux fur can adorn your fir before the sleigh bells ring out – and its time to pad it out with pressies.

9. Sloe Berry Foliage Christmas Garland, £22.99, Ginger Ray

(Ginger Ray/PA)

A sloe gin in one hand, while you tweak your sloe berry garland and go for more brambly garnish… We’re in.

10. Silver Christmas Tree, 6ft, £110, Next

(Next/PA)

Simple style tip for your silver tree… Sometimes, less really is more, and fairy lights are all it takes to show off those twinkly twigs and tips.

11. Silver Foliage Christmas Wreath, £27.99, Ginger Ray

(Ginger Ray/PA)

A wonderful wreath styled with silver candles and cones, hung in a prime place close to your silver tree will make everything sparkle, shine and look that much more sumptuous.

12. Faux Fur Tree Skirt, £30, Next

(Next/PA)

We adore this luxurious tree skirt with ribbon detailing. Especially if you’ve been a little bit ‘naughtier’ than nice and the pressies are a bit thin on the ground this year. Santa who?