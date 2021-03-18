For the best bedtime story, every great bedding collection starts with the right material, to celebrate the splendour of a sound night’s sleep.

Whether you want to immerse yourself in swathes of luxurious silk, or drift off in sustainable bed linen, comfort is key – as well as a design that’s beautiful to behold, making for even sweeter dreams.

To sooth and calm your sleep zone, style it up with glossy white sheets, or create a colour clash with contrasting prints and stripes, we’ve rounded up the best bedroom booty to help you get your beauty sleep…

1. Kara Hemp Bed Linen Collection Duvet Cover, double from £120; Oxford Pillowcase, from £40; Flat Sheet, double from £100 (other items from a selection), The White Company

For chic, pared-back simplicity, The White Company’s new Kara Hemp collection looks effortless and so incredibly inviting. A sumptuous blend of European hemp and French and Belgian linen, the pillowcase and duvet cover features a pretty ruffle trim – and is not only luxuriously soft but eco-friendly too.

2. Kubu Breakfast in Bed Tray, £100, The White Company

If you’re lucky enough to be brought breakfast in bed, this basket-weave bed tray evokes thoughts of room service in a luxurious Bali resort. Handmade in Indonesia, we love the pockets either side for Sunday papers, or a travel mag to inspire some wanderlust.

3. Alora Grey Velvet Bed, king from £1,195, Pebble Velvet King Size Quilt – Rose, £195 (linen from a selection), Graham & Green

Naturally, having set your heart on some beautiful bed linen, you’ll be dreaming of a show-stopping bed too – and a great frame is the first building block to a boutique hotel style room set. Upholstered in grey velvet, with carved ash wood frame and cabriole legs, Alora is fit for a king or queen. Top it with a luxurious velvet quilt with tassel detailing, for boho bedroom glam.

4. John Lewis & Partners The Ultimate Collection Silk Standard Pillowcase – Pale Pink, £45, John Lewis

A sweet silky addition, a silk pillowcase will protect your salon finish ‘bedhead’ or any loose strands from frizzing overnight, and feel super soft and indulgent against your skin.

5. Lancaster Silk Duvet Cover, double from £435; Lancaster Silk Standard Pillowcase, from £111, and Boudoir Pillowcase, from £72 (with option to add monogramming); Ivory Silk Flat Sheet, double from £300, Gingerlily London

Now, if you really want to house yourself in vast swathes of sensual silk, this new ivory Lancaster bedding collection is accented with a smart, shiny stripe and made from top grade, long-strand mulberry silk, for that oh-so luxe look. Team with stacks of silk pillows for the ultimate dreamy sleep.

6. John Lewis & Partners Jouvene Organic Cotton Duvet Cover Set, single from £55; Chelsea Stripe Duvet Cover Set, single from £50; Mirielle Organic Cotton Duvet Cover Set, single from £55; Rye Plain Knit Throw – Mustard, £50 (other items from a selection), John Lewis

Sometimes it’s fun to style it up with an eclectic mix of prints and patterns, especially if your taste is more country living than city slick. We love this menagerie of green ferns (Jouvene), candy pink stripes (Chelsea) and ditsy florals (Mirielle), with a couple of cosy throws strewn at the end of the bed for good measure.

7. Dorma Purity Nimes 300 Thread Count Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, single from £60; Dorma Purity Grey Velvet Diamond Bedspread, medium from £150, Dunelm

What could be lovelier than a white cloud of bed linen trimmed with baby bobbles? Part of the new Purity lifestyle collection and made from 100% cotton sateen, it’s timeless, elegant and durable.

8. Loaf Lazy Linen – Old Rose and Dusty Pink, available individually or in bundles including a pair of standard pillowcases, double duvet cover and fitted sheet, £245, Loaf

Relaxed yet refined, linen gets softer and better with wear and this 100% piece-dyed linen ‘does what is says on the tin.’ Just like your favourite linen shirt, it has that natural, rumpled, crushed look, so no need to iron before you collapse into total comfort.

9. Easy Knit Throws, £135 each, Loaf

Delightfully old-fashioned, a snuggle soft blanket signals carefree, lazy days and lounging around in a pair of PJs. Seventh heaven.

10. Scandi Pink French Linen Bundle including Double Duvet Cover, Double Standard Fitted Sheet and two Standard Pillowcases, £274; Linen Marais Throw, from £140, Loom & Last

