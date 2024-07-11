Bedroom colours loved by interior designers

When it comes to decorating your bedroom, it’s easy to get lost in the choice of colours available.

Some hues are bang on-trend, while others are specifically tailored towards a tranquil sleeping space.

And while mood boards and colour palettes can inspire our creativity, interior designers have the expert knowledge of what will realistically work in a space, while also helping us visualise aesthetics and what’s fashionable.

Here, paint and interiors expert, Anjelica Delfino from V&CO Paint, shares the bedroom colours adored by leading interior designers – and why you should be picking the same for an always on-trend aesthetic…

Navy blue

“Navy blue is such a timeless colour, it’s no surprise interior designers love to use it,” opines Delfino.

“It’s one of those shades that adds colour to a room but also behaves like a neutral. It’s very easy to live with – not trendy, but not boring.”

She says the depth and versatility makes it a great choice for the bedroom, as it can make a spacious room feel softer and more welcoming.

“Although a darker shade, blue generally is a colour associated with calm, and therefore often a shade interior designers love to use… a navy blue statement wall is timeless.”

Blush pink

A blush pink has a stunningly soft, chalky quality that you don’t get with other shades of pink, which makes it great for bedrooms, highlights Delfino.

“It provides a gentle and balanced atmosphere in the home, while also adding a touch of elegance and femininity to spaces.

“It pairs well with a variety of colours and styles, providing versatility in design.”

She continues, “Additionally, blush pink creates a calming and welcoming atmosphere, making it an excellent choice for both contemporary and traditional interiors.”

Bedrooms and north-facing rooms are perfect spaces for blush pink, notes Delfino. “Plus rooms filled with plants is where this colour really comes to life.”

Verdant green

As Delfino points out, green is the colour most associated with nature, symbolising growth, harmony, and freshness.

“Incorporating green is one of the biggest recommendations of designers who seek to bring the calming and refreshing qualities of the outdoors inside.

“A top tip would be to paint the ceiling green. So much of life is spent looking at screens, we forget to look up, it’s where the best bits are – ask any designer or tour guide!”

She says adding colour and pattern to this neglected space completely changes the look and feel of a room. “You could simply paint a block or disc of colour around a light fitting, or take a band of colour up the wall and across the ceiling.”

Neutral lavender

Interior designers use soft lavender colour schemes in their own homes because this creates a calming and serene atmosphere, promoting relaxation and tranquillity, reveals Delfino.

“The lavender plant has long been associated with sleep, from scent to colour, it’s believed to be deeply relaxing.

“For designers, its subtle, muted tone adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to interiors while maintaining a fresh and modern appeal.”

Delfino continues. “A patterned floral lavender wall would be an ideal choice for the bedroom, with matching light lavender sheer curtains.”

Plush plum

Plum is a popular choice for interior designers because it exudes richness and sophistication, adding depth and elegance to spaces, underlines Delfino.

“Its deep, luxurious hue creates a dramatic and cosy atmosphere, making it ideal for creating focal points or accent walls.

“Plum pairs well with a variety of colours, including neutrals and metallics, meaning it lends itself to both modern and traditional structures.”

Deep colours, such as plum, evoke the feeling of heaviness and warmth, which is an ideal aesthetic for bedrooms, she explains. “Due to the depth of the colour, it works well as a feature wall, or for smaller bedrooms, an accent colour.”

Soft yellow

“Soft yellow is a popular choice because it brings warmth and cheerfulness to spaces, creating a welcoming and uplifting atmosphere,” says Delfino.

“Its subtle hue brightens rooms without being overpowering, also meaning it can blend with a variety of accent colours and materials.”

It’s a popular choice for bedrooms because it can bring a lightness to the space when a room lacks natural light, or on the smaller side, she adds.

“Interior designers love soft yellows because they go so well with neutrals – and it makes the bedroom feel both airy and soft.”

Expert tip

When choosing a colour for the bedroom, she says the main thing to consider is how the colour feels. “The bedroom should feel tranquil, quiet, and peaceful.

“While it’s still welcomed to have fun with the design of a bedroom, these qualities are essential for designers!”

So if you want to achieve an interior designer-approved bedroom, Delfino suggests incorporating these timeless shades into your colour scheme.