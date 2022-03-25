Booking a bargain break? 5 ways to check if it could be a scam

Prospective holidaymakers hit by increasing living costs will no doubt be on the hunt for a bargain this year.

But as people look to make use of the easing of travel restrictions, they are being warned criminals are ready to pounce with a variety of sophisticated scams.

The caution comes from trade association UK Finance’s Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign. It says previous booking surges have led to an uptick in holiday-related scams – whether this is through bogus emails and calls, social media posts or fake adverts.

Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance (ukfinance.org.uk), says: “With the easing of many Covid travel restrictions, many of us are looking to snap up a bargain for a well-deserved break. But it’s important not to let that dream holiday turn into a nightmare by staying safe from scams.

She continues: “Always beware of deals that look too good to be true. Criminals will try to entice you with bargain basement travel offers that link to fake booking websites designed to steal your personal information or money. Do your research before making any purchases by reading reviews of the site or person you’re purchasing from, and use the secure payment options recommended by reputable online travel providers.”

Here are five ways to avoid a holiday scam, according to UK Finance…

1. If it’s at a rock bottom price, ask yourself why

Criminals often set up fake websites offering “cheap travel deals” – used to obtain your money and information.

You may also be directed away from secure payment channels to “avoid missing a booking” and asked to pay via bank transfer or through fake payment pages. The tickets advertised may be fake or not exist.

Check the reviews before booking (Alamy/PA)

2. What do the reviews say?

Do your research before making any purchases, by reading reviews of the site or person you’re purchasing from. Before booking accommodation, ask what checks the agent makes on both the landlord and advertised property. Verify the address exists through web searches and online maps.

3. Is the company a member of a reputable trade body?

Where possible, book directly with an established hotel, or through a reputable travel company or agent who is a member of a trade body such as ABTA or ATOL. If you decide to book independently, establish if you’re dealing with the property owner or a letting agent, or book via the local tourist information desk.

4. Have you checked the small print?

Make sure you read the terms and conditions before making any bookings to confirm exactly what you’re being sold. Double-check both your travel and accommodation information, particularly if there is a long gap between making the booking and arrival.

To give yourself additional protection, UK Finance suggests using a credit card when making purchases over £100 and up to £30,000 – as this covers you under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act. This means you could potentially put in a claim to the credit card company if something goes wrong.

5. If you’re offered a cancellation refund, check it’s real

Having your flights or holidays cancelled by flight operators and travel companies can be stressful – even more so when you’re seeking a refund. Criminals might use these opportunities to defraud people in a number of ways, including via phishing emails, “spoofed” calls or social media posts or ads.

In general, the Take Five campaign recommends you stop and think before parting with money or information; reject, refuse or ignore anything that might be fake, and contact your bank immediately – as well as Action Fraud – if you think you’ve been scammed.