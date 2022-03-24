Bring home the blooms: 11 fab floral finds for spring

If you’re a fan of florals and even the smallest posy puts you in a joyous mood, bringing some bright blooms into your home can really appeal.

The positive effects of flowers for wellbeing and helping us find peace of mind are well storied – and petal power provides endless inspiration in decor design too.

With spring signalling enchanted country gardens, yellow tulips symbolising happy, cheerful thoughts and canopies of pink blossom making us want to head outside – the best flower shows can start from the inside (while we’re waiting for it to warm up a bit before actually planting those pink geraniums).

Get a head start and rejoice in romantic blooms, wildflowers and showy bouquets to your heart’s content with these fab floral finds…

1. Emma Bridgewater Sunflower Large Tray, currently £36.95 (was £44.95), Annabel James

(Annabel James/PA)

With spring socials in full swing, this server will put everyone in a positive, sunny mood before you’ve even poured the drinks. We’re thinking a celebratory Buck’s Fizz to toast the brighter days.

2. Arlette Curtains, from £120-£240, M M Linen

(M M Linen/PA)

These gorgeous poly velvet curtains have just the right measure of flower power. The climbing pink roses are beautifully balanced, washes of sage green lend a peaceful feeling, and the ivory background suggests softness and warmth. With various width and drop options and eyelet heading for soft pleats, they’ll frame any window beautifully.

3. Cream and Rose Floral Printed Cushion, £35 (others from a selection), Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

Style soft furnishings with chintzy prints, for a timeless charm that’s chic again and enjoying a revival.

4. Dried 55cm Natural Bouquet Mixed with Thistle, £10, Dunelm

(Dunelm/PA)

Likewise, another grand old dame of florals that’s trending again is dried flowers, which bring colour to any space and, depending on your budget, can be mixed with fluffy pampas grass for an undeniably rustic feel. We love this wispy mixed arrangement for its height and texture.

5. Magnolia Boxed Scented Candle Pot, £12, Daisy Park

(Daisy Park/PA)

Create a little bit of springtime magic, with the sweet scent of creamy magnolia blossom filling the air.

6. Charlbury Floral Accent Chair in Blue, currently £649, DFS

(DFS/PA)

If period drama Bridgerton has stirred your interest in regency interiors, this floral accent chair is giving us major ‘regencycore’ vibes. With its elegantly curved arms and plush padded seat, it looks comfy enough to see you through season two – scandals and all.

7. Opium Blush Pink Velvet Lampshade, from £75, Wallpaper, £125 per roll, The Curious Department

(The Curious Department/PA)

Inspired by Art Nouveau poppies, a majestic mix of contrasting shades of rosy and deeper pinks adorn this lampshade and corresponding wallpaper. Striking for its flowing stems and decorative design, the shade’s suitable for standing lamps and ceiling lights, and we love the wallpaper for its wow factor.

8. Lavina Floral Wallpaper in Yellow & Grey, currently £10 per roll (was £18), I Love Wallpaper

(I Love Wallpaper/PA)

Elsewhere, this mellow yellow design brings captivating petal power to any room set. With a dove grey background, it’s actually more versatile than you might think and works like a dream with neutrals and woods. If you don’t want to paper a whole room, an accent wall will breathe new life into the tightest of spaces, making everything feel lighter and larger.

9. Ring Around the Rosie Mandala, £28, or £20 as a DYI kit, Pineapple Fibre Art

(Pineapple Fibre Art/PA

A lovely introduction to crewel work, this floral-inspired mandala made from soft yarn combines texture with technique and could add a fun pop of eclecticism to your space. Available ready-made or as a kit, if you fancy trying your hand at making your own.

10. Orla Kiely Flower Tile Bed Linen, from £55-£100, Orla Kiely

(Orla Kiely/PA)

With her signature stem print, Orla Kiely’s new bed linen range is inspired by the historic floral tiles of Porto, reimagined in violet, moss green and cream colours to inject some boldness to bedrooms. Style with vases of purple tulips for the shade of springtime.

11. Vintage Blue Floral Vase – Small, £18.99; Planter, £9.99, and Ornamental Ball, £5.99, The Wisteria Tree

(The Wisteria Tree/PA)

This matching vase and planter are ideal for holding a variety of flowers and, along with the sweet ornamental ball, have country garden written all over them. We’re imagining hyacinths, which will fill the air with sweet and spicy aromas when they open. Their weathered, salvaged-from-an-antique-market style would look just as good in a modern pad.