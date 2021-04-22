Commuting again? 5 great podcasts to ease you back into your journey to work

We get it. After months of working from your kitchen table, going back to an office commute can feel like a massive waste of your downtime.

But, if you’re looking for a way to make your next train, bus or car ride more entertaining, these podcasts have you covered.

From true crime to lols banter, we’ve found the best easy listens to have playing in your ear…

1. 1619

Produced by the New York Times, this audio series examines the lasting impact of slavery in today’s America, and how the US economy, political system and media have been shaped by its dark history.

The five-episode podcast tells the story of how a ship carrying more than 20 enslaved Africans arrived in the English colony of Virginia, honing in on intimate stories that illustrate the historical plight of African Americans. Hosted by journalist Nikole Hannah Jones, this thought-provoking listen will give you a deeper insight into racial bias.

2. Gilmore Guys

Kevin T. Porter and Demi Adejuyigbe’s hilarious podcast sees the charismatic friends revisit every episode of the uber-popular US TV series Gilmore Girls. The pair started the project on a whim, but have amassed a cult following thanks to their hilarious take on the show’s bad fashion, boy drama and pop culture references.

Multiple members of the Gilmore Girls cast and crew have even appeared on the podcast, including Lauren Graham (Lorelai) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jess).

3. The Dating Game Killer

Crime podcast stalwart Tracy Pattin and actor Stephen Lang co-host this podcast series, which tells the deeply disturbing story of Rodney Alcala – a contestant who appeared on 1978 ABC television show The Dating Game, while secretly on a cross-country killing spree.

Over the episodes, the hosts examine how the chilling killer managed to con his way onto a dating show while committing heinous crimes from coast to coast. One for fans of a gripping true story.

4. Song Exploder

Fancy yourself as a music buff? Then you’ll love Song Exploder, a podcast where musicians take apart their songs, and piece by piece, tell the story of how they were made.

Around 20 minutes long, each podcast episode looks at the backstory of a seminal song’s creation – looking at the emotional process behind the lyrics, as well as the more technical elements of the musical arrangements. Previous guests include Solange, Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac, Bjork and Lorde.

5. Savage Lovecast

Dan Savage answers listeners’ questions on sex and relationships in this eye-opening podcast all about what goes on behind closed doors. The author and sex advice columnist has been dishing out his wisdom since the early Nineties, and there’s no problem that’s too obscure for Savage – whether you identify as straight, gay, bi, poly, trans or other.

Expect lots of frank but compelling talk about sex, modern dating and desire.