Considering a new job or career change? How to dip your toe and build up your confidence

Spring is often a time for making a fresh start – and new research suggests that for many people, this could involve moving to a new job.

Half (50%) of people expect to leave their current job within the next year, according to a survey by travel franchise company, Travel Counsellors.

Those who’d been in their role for one to two years were most likely to be considering quitting their current job, with 58% doing so, the research found. And many with itchy feet won’t just be moving to a similar role elsewhere – they’ll be switching their career entirely.

Two-fifths of workers (41%) regret their choice of career – and among them over two-thirds (67%) said they are planning to switch, the Censuswide survey of more than 2,000 workers suggested.

Better pay and benefits, a better work/life balance and more flexible working hours were among the main reasons people gave for wanting to move to a new job. What’s more, nearly a quarter (24%) of people surveyed said they are dissatisfied with their current salary, rising to 28% of 45-54-year-olds.

Women were less likely to be satisfied with their current pay compared with men, while those working in IT and telecoms were the most unhappy in their current roles.

What sort of jobs do people want?

When it comes to sectors people would like to make the leap into if they could have their dream job, travel and tourism emerged as number one, followed by healthcare, technology, education, and creative arts and design. And when thinking about a potential career switch, more than half (59%) of the survey respondents said they fancy starting their own business – particularly those aged 34 and under.

While starting up a new business can carry risks, researchers also found strong perceptions that becoming your own boss could open up opportunities for more financial gain and freedom.

The top reasons for wanting to start a business were to make more money (41%), a better work/life balance (31%), more flexible hours (28%), wanting to be in control (28%).

Around a fifth (21%) of those considering going it alone said they want to feel more fulfilled, and 18% want to set their own targets.

However, there are also several barriers holding people back from starting their own venture, including a lack of finance (54%), fear of failure (36%), and a lack of confidence when it comes to having the skills to create and grow a business (33%).

“Our research suggests that starting and owning a business is an aspiration for many British workers, who are increasingly seeking both better financial rewards and work-life balance,” says Matt Harding, director of franchise sales at Travel Counsellors. “It is clear that many people want to embark on an entrepreneurship journey, but find the prospect daunting.”

Plus, just under a third (32%) of potential job movers said they weren’t looking to switch careers, with many of those surveyed admitting they felt they’d left it too late in their career to switch now. Some weren’t keen on the idea of making a big change, or feared a career change might mean earning less money. Retirement planning was also a key consideration.

What steps can you take?

For those considering making a career switch, but who are worried about the potential fall in income – or that a complete change might be too much – it may be worth trying to dip a toe in the water first.

By starting gradually, perhaps you could see if a new venture or career is actually all it’s cracked up to be, without having to make a full commitment.

This could mean trying out a new venture as a “side hustle” initially in addition to an existing main job, to see how it goes.

Under the trading allowance, people can have a tax exemption of up to £1,000 a year for income from casual services.

It may also be worth following people on social media who already work in the sector you aspire to move into, to get an idea of what the downsides – as well as the upsides – to working in their industry might be. You could also speak to recruiters to find out what skills employers are going to be looking for in particular roles.

Think about transferrable skills

It’s a good idea to think about the skills you’ve already built up in your current job which might be transferable, too. Perhaps you’re great at coming up with fresh ideas, or have worked on a project that went really well – all of which may be of interest to managers in different fields.

Volunteering in your local community can also be a great way to learn additional skills that can be useful in a workplace, as well as building confidence.

The many volunteering possibilities could include working a shift in a charity shop, helping to raise funds for a good cause, or putting yourself forward to be a governor at a school.

There may also be opportunities from your current employer to learn new skills, so you could ask about secondments and training courses available to you. That way, the next step up the career ladder may be closer than you think.