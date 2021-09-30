Cool, calming and hopeful – Bright Skies, Dulux Colour of the Year 2022, is exactly what our homes need right now

The benefits of blue are well storied, and now Dulux has named Bright Skies its Colour of the Year for 2022 – something we’re probably all craving more of right now!

A versatile, uplifting shade that’s easy on the eye, this blue entices us with the promise of, well, something bright and beautiful.

“Bright Skies is the perfect Colour of the Year for 2022 because it captures the essence of freedom we’ve all been craving for the past 12 months, while we stared out of the window,” says Marianne Shillingford, Dulux creative director.

“After so long trapped indoors, we’ve come to appreciate the power of nature to uplift and revitalise us, and a clear blue summer sky is possibly the ultimate colour of nature.

“This colour also melts the walls away to reconnect us with the great outdoors and makes small spaces feel much bigger. It’s perfect for a ceiling too, and anywhere in your home that needs a much needed injection of light and positivity.

“Bright Skies pairs beautifully with all natural materials like wood and stone as well as subtle cool and warm neutrals,” adds Shillingford.

(Dulux/PA)

Dulux Paint Mixing Matt in Bright Skies, from £31.09 for 2.5L, Dulux

Destined to make a splash, Shillingford says the brand’s COTY – Colour of the Year – is always influenced by what’s happening around us, and to us. “We’re inspired by commonly shared experiences as much as emerging design trends, and seek to find synergy between the two. We’re also uplifted by the simplest pleasures that nature has to offer,” she explains.

“Who doesn’t smile and feel good when they see a beautiful sunset or clear blue summer sky? We aim to choose a Colour of the Year that captures what we all need in our homes for the year ahead, and Bright Skies is a colour saturated with pure joy.”

Here’s what’s on our blue edit, including a couple of top-notch collaborations with Dulux, some household names, and designer decos…

Stoves Richmond Deluxe Range Cooker in Bright Skies Dulux Colour of the Year 2022, from £2,099 depending on size and fuel type. For full list of stockists, visit Stoves.co.uk

(Stoves/PA)

The latest addition to Stoves Colour Boutique line, Bright Skies is the 10th colour in their luxe line-up. Available across induction and dual fuel Richmond Deluxe range cookers, it’s bang on trend with home entertaining so big right now, and many of us appreciating the heart of the home more than ever.

KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-Head 4.8L in Blue Velvet – Artisan with Extra Accessories 5KSM175PS, £499, KitchenAid

(KitchenAid/PA)

With the Great British Bake Off back on screens, chances are you might be tipping your pastry hat and whipping up a storm. But even your red velvet cake could benefit from a touch of blue, and every star baker needs a KitchenAid mixer in their life.

House Beautiful Heritage Sky Blue Self-Adhesive Glass Splashback, from £175, Splashback

(Splashback/PA)

Decorative, practical and a pretty alternative to tiles, this Sky Blue splashback is easy to install by peel, stick and seal technique – and makes a real feature when placed behind your hob, sink or basin.

DFS Java Four-Seater Velvet Sofa in Bright Skies Dulux Colour of the Year 2022, £799 (footstools and swivel chair from a selection, other items part of room set), DFS

(DFS/PA)

A celebration of chic colour coding, furniture retailer DFS has teamed up with Dulux to launch the popular Java range in Bright Skies, including a two, three or four-seater sofa (as pictured), swivel chair, armchair and footstools. To bring the look together and transform a seating area, you can choose other key pieces in complementary shades.

To work the paint colour into your existing scheme, Shillingford says to use Bright Skies where you would love to have had a window or simply more light: “Perfect for brightening up alcoves, and on walls you look at from your favourite chair or sofa, and dream about summer holidays to come.”

Georgette Round Footstool in Heather Blue Smart Cotton, £522 (was £580), Sofa.com

(Sofa.com/PA)

For more soft furnishing inspiration, even a buttoned footstool with soft rounded edges in Heather Blue can be a starting point for your colour story – and this works like a dream with Bright Skies. After all, you’ll want to put your feet up after poring over all those swatches.

Stone Blue Ticking Linen Bedding Bundle, £224, Chalk Pink Linen Company

(Chalk Pink Linen Company/PA)

While keeping your sleeping space fresh and airy: “In a bedroom, wrap this colour around you on all the walls, woodwork and doors, for a breezy look that puts a smile on your face first thing in the morning and last thing at night,” suggests Shillingford. Striped bed linen in Stone Blue will tie everything together… think a beach hut or cottage by the sea, for that dreamy laid-back vibe.

Throw Eranthis in Blue, £25 (was £39.99), JYSK

(JYSK/PA)

With the days getting chilly, a faux fur throw in a calming blue-grey will look wonderful draped at the end of the bed, and make you want to snuggle down even more.

Jonathan Adler Ether Chair in Bergamo Ice, £1,750 (other items from a selection), Sweetpea & Willow

(Sweetpea & Willow/PA)

Could there be a more attractive accent chair than this glammy model by American designer, Jonathan Adler? Upholstered in an icy blue velvet with polished brass legs, this investment piece will bring a club-class finishing touch to your creative endeavours. The stuff of blue sky dreams…