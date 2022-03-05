Could the trainers gathering dust in your cupboard net you some extra cash?

If you’re looking for some spare cash right now, the contents of your shoe cupboard may be able to help.

Young people have already caught onto this, with around one in seven (13%) 18 to 34-year-olds saying they have resold trainers, while more than one in 10 (11%) view buying trainers as an “investment”, according to new research.

Not only this, but 11% of young adults claim to have 16 or more pairs, according to specialist insurer Hiscox (hiscoxgroup.com).

Andrew Cheney, chief risk and valuation adviser at Hiscox, says: “While trainers have long been collectables, the rise of online buying and selling sites has opened a whole new market for trading in valuable trainers – particularly for younger adults.”

He adds: “It’s often now as much about buying trainers as an investment, rather than using them for sport and exercise – in fact, only 21% say they use their trainers for keeping fit.”

Given how highly-prized some trainers are, Hiscox says it’s a concern that three-quarters (75%) of those surveyed don’t believe their trainers are insured for theft or property damage.

Cheney adds: “Those spending significant amounts on trainers should be sure to check their household insurance cover, and, if necessary, consider additional or specialist cover to protect themselves from all that value running out of the door.”

Tips for selling your trainers…

eBay says trainers don’t always have to be ‘box fresh’ to be in demand when reselling (Andy Butterton/PA) (PA Archive)

Wahaaj Shabbir, sneaker category manager at eBay UK (ebay.co.uk), says: “Keywords are vital to make sure your sneakers are seen on the platform.

“Make sure you detail and write your listing as accurately as possible, using the right model and brand names. Pictures are super important too – taking photos against a neutral or white background will help showcase them in the best light.

“Of course, the demand for pristine new sneakers is high, but there is also a huge demand for used sneakers – they don’t always have to be box fresh!

“However, if you are reselling pre-loved sneakers, it’s best to be honest about any wear and tear – especially if you can’t see it in the photos – to help buyers decide if your item is for them.

Taking good quality images will help your sneakers sell (Alamy/PA)

He recommends being realistic with your pricing, comparing it to similar listings to get a sense of the range.

Shabbir adds: “We’re seeing a lot of hype across all brands with new collaborations and models dropping regularly, but Nike Dunks, Yeezy Boosts and Air Jordans have been especially popular on eBay over the last year.”