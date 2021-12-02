Dear Fiona: We left my abusive husband – but I still miss him

The problem…

“Three months ago, I left my husband, taking my three-year-old daughter with me. We’d been married for five years, and he was (and still is) a very heavy drinker.

“I was only 21 when I married him and obviously very naïve because I didn’t realise how aggressive he would get when he gets drunk. He hit me frequently and it took a lot for me to gather up my things and run. I’ve now spoken to a solicitor and have started divorce proceedings.

“My family are supporting me, and I should be relieved and happy but, some days all I can do is sit on my bed and cry. I just don’t understand why I feel so low. My family don’t seem to be able to help, other than listening sympathetically when I burst into tears in front of them.

“It just doesn’t make sense – my husband was cruel and vicious – he hurt me and did some pretty dreadful things to me, but despite this, I think I still love and miss him. What’s wrong with me?”

Fiona says…

“There is nothing wrong with you at all. You’ve shown great courage by moving out and starting divorce proceedings.

“Anyone who has had to cope with domestic violence knows how demoralising it is and how difficult it is to find the courage to escape. What you now need to do is hang on to the knowledge that you’ve made the right decision.

“I’m sure you do still love him – but who you love is the man you thought you married, not the man he turned out to be. I’m sure that, had you seen the violent side of him when you first met, you would never have married him. There was something there to love at the start and that’s what you’re missing. Sadly, though, a violent man rarely, if ever, changes.

“What you are going through is a bereavement – you are mourning the loss of the husband you loved, despite the fact he behaved so badly. Once you loved a very different man and it isn’t surprising you are mourning that loss. Grief takes time to work through, so please don’t feel embarrassed about relying on your family and if you need to do it a little more, I’m sure they’ll understand. It’s great to have people around you that are prepared to listen sympathetically, so I suggest you make the most of this. Because, I’m sorry to say, you may always experience some grief – not as acutely as you are feeling it now, but you may always love and miss the man you married.

“People say that in time these feelings will fade. The edges are blunted – rubbed off – and in many cases someone or something comes along to bring happiness back into your life once more.Even so, and especially when you look at your daughter, you will feel an edge of sadness that this man couldn’t be the man you hoped he would be – and that will always hurt, even if only a little.

“You might find it helpful to contact Gingerbread the organisation for single parents and their children which can provide day-to-day support and practical help. You will find others, like you, who have been through similar experiences and who are willing to offer their help and support through local groups and advisory services.”

