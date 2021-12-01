December Advent Calendar: Countdown to Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… and one of the busiest!

With so much excitement and expectation, not to mention all those little things you do but once a year, you almost need a magic wand and Fairy Godmother to help you make December run like clockwork.

Advent Calendar GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY" srcset="https://media0.giphy.com/media/Fbb8tjb7u7up2VgLxc/giphy.gif 480w, https://media0.giphy.com/media/Fbb8tjb7u7up2VgLxc/giphy.gif?w=320 320w, https://media0.giphy.com/media/Fbb8tjb7u7up2VgLxc/giphy.gif?w=480 480w" sizes="(max-width: 480px) 100vw, 480px">

So you’re not run off your feet and it’s a smooth, sleigh ride all the way, here’s how to make the most of every day, in the count down to the Big Day…

December 1… Make your festive food shopping list. With all those goodies on the shelves, it’s easy to get menu-blind with so many mince-pie options, not to mention tempting party platters.

December 2… Appetisers and mains sorted, think about wines and bubbles, and check online for special offers.

December 3… Friday night Christmas carol service for flicker candlelight, a heavenly choir and uplifting sense of wellbeing.

December 4… First Saturday of the month and it’s going to be manic with shoppers. Set the alarm to beat the crowds and you’ll thank yourself when you get home.

December 5… Take it easy and put your feet up, yesterday was exhausting!

December 6… Start thinking about the spare room if you’ve friends or family staying. Chances are it’s been a bit of a dumping ground, especially with WFH. Make sure it’s cosy, comfy and inviting.

December 7… Bundle up warm and go for a walk to take in the winter wonderland.

December 8… Mid-week Wednesday and time to rustle up a cheeky cocktail to channel some cool calm. Think a pumpkin martini or spiked hot chocolate with a splash of rum or whisky.

December 9… Write your Christmas cards so there’s plenty of time for them to reach friends and family. And get the kids (or the big kid in you) to do their letters to Santa.

December 10… Christmas Jumper Day and Friday night mulled wine night. Red wine, cinnamon, cloves, star anise and a drop of sloe gin for an extra pick-me-up.

December 11… Do a brainstorm with the kids and get them to practise their charades; bring out the puzzles and make sure the games are all good to go ahead of the holidays.

December 12… Get your Christmas turkey order in or Boxing Day buffet. December 16 is the cut-off date for many supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s and you don’t want to leave it to the last minute.

December 13… It’s time to put your twinkling tree up.

December 14… Do a good deed for a neighbour or elderly relative, such as offering to do some of their Christmas shopping so they don’t have to carry heavy stuff home; or sweeping away the last of their autumn leaves.

December 15… Count the candles and make sure you’ve enough for a winter themed centrepiece. One of the loveliest things about this time of year is eating by candlelight and scenting your tranquil space.

December 16… String the Christmas cards. You should have enough by now to hang from a pretty ribbon, and you’ll need the shelf space for last minute decos and a snow globe.

December 17… It’s a week until Christmas Eve so make sure your playlist is ready and you’ve downloaded all your festive favourites.

December 18… Meet your mates in the pub. It’s probably the last chance you’ll have to get a round in before everything gets super busy. Plus you can wear your Christmas jumper [again], let your hair down and really get into the Christmas spirit.

December 19… Snuggle up on the sofa and watch a feel good movie on Netflix.

December 20… Have a pampering night in. Run a bubble bath, put on some relaxing music and chill out with a glass of vino. Especially if it’s one you’re planning to serve on the Big Day – make sure it’s up to the job.

December 21… Get out the chinaware, polish the silver, make sure the stemware is sparkling and plan your tablescape. There’s still time for last-minute flourishes and fresh foliage for some extra wow factor.

December 22… Go bargain hunting. By now, there’ll be some great deals around, sales have started and you deserve a treat.

December 23… Make those zoom calls you’ve let slide since we came out of lockdown. Loved ones will thank you.

December 24… Go on a Christmas light trail and wonder at the stunning spectrum of LEDs and fairy lights. Whether tacky or tasteful, everyone loves a light show.

December 25… It’s here! Break open the bubbly, open the stockings, put the oven on, wish everyone well, eat and drink to your heart’s content and don’t forget to save a little room for the Christmas pud!