DIY flower walls are trending on TikTok – here’s how to create one yourself

If you want to know about the hottest trend in interior design right now, look no further than TikTok.

The social media platform isn’t just a place to learn the latest dance routines or watch hilarious pranks – it’s fast become a wealth of smart home ideas, with designers sharing ‘how to’ videos and advice.

Amongst the many viral trends doing the rounds right now are flower walls, with a new study from confused.com crowning the crafty project the most popular DIY home trend on TikTok right now.

According to the comparison website, #diyflowerwall has pulled in an impressive 33.7 million views since the platform launched.

Flower walls often feature in Instagrammable venues and blow dry bars, and they’re a massive trend at weddings (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a mammoth one at their 2014 nuptials) – but now people are bringing the outdoors in and hanging flower panels in their nurseries and bedrooms.

Real or fake?

Walls can be created using fresh or fake flowers; real can be really beautiful though – especially for an occasion like a birthday, wedding or baby shower.

But how long will fresh flowers last? “[It] depends on the varieties chosen, temperatures, and the moisture available within the set-up of the flower wall,” says Elizabeth Waddington, gardening expert at horticulture.co.uk. “Non-treated cut flowers from sustainable sources should not be expected to last for more than a week or (at maximum) two.

“Flowers like Calendula, marigolds and dahlias, though beautiful, can only really be expected to look at their best for around five days to a week in a well-prepared flower wall. Sunflowers and chrysanthemums can last a bit longer.”

She says some of these flowers can be dried for arrangements too though, “Dried flowers can look good for several months, sometimes even longer.”

Alternatively, if you want a longer-lasting display, or are making an effort to be sustainable, you might be able to create a beautiful flower wall without cutting flowers at all. “Living plants can last a long time when they are allowed to continue to grow – and living flowers can make a wonderful backdrop in a vertical garden or living wall design,” notes Waddington.

But if you’re on a tight budget or creating a flower wall with real plants or flowers isn’t feasible, artificial flower walls are a fantastic substitute. You can buy false flowers in bulk on Amazon or other online stores for a long lasting effect.

Where to start

To make your own flower wall at home, you’ll need a metal mesh sheet panel, which you can source from local hardware stores. A2 is a good size for a statement wall hanging.

“Choose a wide-weave natural fabric or metal wire mesh, with wool or some other natural material to hold moisture behind it, and screw it against a backer board of some kind,” says Waddington.

The amount of flowers you’ll need will depend on the size of your panel, but if you’re using real ones make sure to select long stems so you’re able to thread them through the panelling.

What kinds of flowers?

When it comes to choosing your flowers, roses and peonies are a popular choice, and it’s a good idea to select a few different colours so there’s variety in the wall hanging.

Jess Martin, design expert at Ginger Ray advises to “go with pale, neutral colours” such as whites and light pastel shades, so if you’re ever taking images in front of it – the subject really stands out.

“Adding smaller and more delicate flowers like baby’s breath (Gypsophila), Yarrow (Achillea) or Ammi majus can break up the heaviness, as can adding a range of trailing foliage and grasses,” says Waddington.

“Plants like petunias, pansies, nasturtiums and many other hanging basket plants can be placed within various eco-friendly vertical structures to give a living wall of cascading flowers.”

How to arrange it

The easiest way to get started with a simple flower wall project is to arrange your flowers into piles of the same colour, so you evenly distribute them as you go. This will help you make sure the colours sit side by side and complement one another on the wall.

Start from the outside and work your way inwards, threading the flowers through the mesh panelling and securing them to the grid with garden wire. A pair of gardening scissors will be useful for cutting back the lengthy stems once the blooms are held in place.

Once you’ve filled the entire board with flowers and you’re happy with the finished look, you can add your choice of wall hanger and secure the panel to the wall.

Not only can you pin up flower walls and take them down as you please, Martin says that they’re also an “affordable option” if you can’t afford the cost of framing prints.

“The beauty of this trend is that you can make the wall as big or small as you please, depending on the space you have,” she adds.