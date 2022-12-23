DIY painting jobs to do over the festive period – to save you cash

Whether you’re hibernating from the cold or cutting back on plans in order to save money, many of us are generally spending more time indoors right now.

So, what’s the best way to make use of the extra time at home?

“Painting is perfect for that time between Christmas Day and New Year when no one knows what day it is – and there is spare time to pick up on those DIY tasks we’ve been meaning to do for the past year,” says Michael Rolland, DIY expert for The Paint Shed (thepaintshed.com).

Here’s how to save money whilst making your home look fresh for 2023…

A new lick of paint on the walls

The most obvious renovation tip is to give the walls a new lick of paint, especially if you’ve taken down the decorations – and looking at those scuffs and marks in a new light.

“One of the most important things to do before you start your paint project is to figure out how much paint you require,” stresses Rolland.

To do this, he says to measure your walls and use an online paint calculator. Getting this wrong can lead you to buying too much paint, he says. “As well as leaving you out of pocket, it will also leave you with a tin of paint sitting unused taking up space.”

He also recommends a stain blocking primer if painting over proper stains, or they could just bleed back through the fresh paint.

Before settling on a colour, take advantage of samples and test these in the space you’re going to decorate. Interestingly, he doesn’t recommend sampling directly on a wall.

Instead, Rolland suggests painting two coats onto plain white paper and when fully dry, sticking it to the wall and moving it around the room at various points in the day – to see how the colour looks in different lights.

“Often a colour looks very different from morning light to afternoon light, and into evening when it’s artificial lighting,” he says.

Upcycling and painting furnishings

If you have any old furniture in your home you don’t really like, try upcycling. Maybe a pop of colour will tie it in with another part of the house, or could it be reused for something else?

Rolland goes on to say existing cabinets can be refreshed with a fresh coat of paint and new handles. “Similarly, adding some shelves with accessories will help add new textures and levels of focus to the room, which can help transform its shape and appearance.”

Car boot sales, charity shops and Facebook Marketplace are perfect for finding outdated pieces of furniture, suggests Rolland. “They are a goldmine [for items] you could upcycle to use in your home. It’s a great way not to just save money, but to also make money, if you wish to sell the upcycled furniture on.”

Paint your windows

Painting your windows is a great way to freshen up your interior and exterior – exposed to the wintry elements, chances are they could be looking a little worn and worse for wear. “And the perfect way to give them a new lease of life without having to shed a lot of money to replace them,” adds Rolland.

This is where a little research comes in. “UPVC windows, for example, are not as easy to paint,” he explains. “While some materials, like wood, are going to be strengthened by a coat of paint, paint can actually damage the UPVC [plastic building material] due to the light sanding required to help with the paints adhesion to the surface – meaning your windows may not last as long.”

Rolland says aluminium and wooden sash windows are easiest to paint, and the process isn’t damaging to the materials.

For window frames made of wood: You should opt for an exterior wood paint as you will need the paint to be weather-resistant as well as damp and mould resistant too, inside and out. If the window frames are not painted, Rolland says a flexible undercoat and topcoat is preferred. But for frames which have been previously painted with ordinary paint, you should use ordinary exterior quality paint.

For aluminium frames: You will need an exterior metal paint. Rolland says it’s important to remember aluminium frames need to be washed and primed, just like UPVC frames.

Invest in good quality paint

Many people think painting on a budget means buying the cheapest paint possible to save you the most money. “This, however, is not true,” says Rolland who emphasises: “The aim is to make your paint last as long as possible, which will ultimately save you money.

“This is why trade paint is recommended, which is not only high quality but also a lot more cost-efficient, has a higher spreading rate and better covering power.”