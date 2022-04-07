Easter tablescaping: 6 tricks to dressing the table for springtime celebrations

When it comes to Easter-themed table settings, the dynamics are a little different to other celebratory dining moments.

Springtime signals cute chicks, adorable bunnies, bright blooms, beams of bright yellows, fresh greens, pastel hues and joyful tableware to match the sunny mood.

And yet, even if you take your cue from a classic, more earthy palette, when it comes to bringing the outside in with whimsy touches, not to mention the sweetest spreads, entertaining at home is easier than you think with so much to inspire and surprise.

Here are some top tablescaping tips to make sure you hop to it…

1. Embrace colour

Playing with pattern paints the rosiest picture, especially if you mix and match. “The sun is finally shining, it’s time to embrace colour!” says Margo Kane, co-founder of Tableday. “Introduce bold hues through cheerful candles, patterned napkins and bunches of spring flowers like daffodils and tulips.”

(Next/PA)

“Pastels are perfect for spring,” suggests Kane. “But don’t be afraid to add drops of bold primary brights. Vibrant yellow and fuchsia are such a fun pairing that perfectly capture the feeling of joy we get from the first warmer days.”

(Talking Tables/PA)

2. Blend in natural materials

(Sophie Allport/PA)

With hedgerows blossoming and springtime coming into full swing, Kane says to celebrate the reawakening of nature by bringing it home.

“Placemats, charger plates and napkin rings in materials like jute, wood and rope are an excellent match for brightly coloured napkins and candles, bringing natural beauty to your table.”

Glass Feather Bird Decoration, £6, The White Company, (The White Company/PA)

If it’s dry enough, Kane says to take blankets and lay your table outside. “Birdsong and soft spring breezes create a magical atmosphere for brunch or lunch.”

Rabbits Tablecloth, £36 to £40, Set of 4 Pom Pom Placemats, £14 (various colours) other items from a selection, Next (Next/PA)

Along with blending, layering will add some rhythm to your tablescape and as Sarah Fortescue, interior designer and owner of Sara Fortescue Design puts it: “A must-have for a beautiful table setting is a tablecloth. It’s an elegant addition, and a wonderful opportunity to use pattern and even more colour into your stunning table setting.

“You can experiment with sea grass table mats,” says Fortescue, “Or use pebbles or shells found on the beach throughout the year to add family memories onto your Easter table.”

3. Don’t be afraid to go matchy-matchy

Kate Sproston Design Embroidered Easter Rabbit Napkins, Set of 2, £34, Etsy (Etsy/PA)

As much as we like to dress for dinner and co-ordinate everything just so, styling the table with similar themed decorations can be just as creative; especially with so many sweet whiskers vying for your attention.

Multi Rabbit 12 Piece Dinnerset, £42 – set of 2, Next (Next/PA)

4. Make use of bud vases

Bloom Vase Bud Trio, £19, Dress for Dinner (Dress for Dinner/PA))

“Spring means flowers!” says Kane. “Make the most of affordable bunches of daffodils and tulips with bud vases. Place three stems in each bud vase, and scatter around your table.”

Fortescue agrees: “I love to display little vases I collect from local antiques shops, scattered down the table filled with crocuses and snowdrops, alongside ferns layered elegantly down the centre of the table.

“You can add contrast by including large glass vases filled with daffodils, and lots of candles set in groups, combining different heights and widths to create something special.”

Easter Eggs on Sticks, £9.99, set of 6, We Love Seasons (We Love Seasons/PA)

And depending on your budget, florals can always be switched for Easter-themed sticks to create striking designs.

5. Add height to your spring table

45cm Mini Tree Easter Decoration, £39.99, with option to add 50 Warm White LED Micro Battery Lights, £6.99, Lights4Fun (Lights4Fun/PA)

“A good tablescape has varying layers of different heights,” notes Kane. “Add an Easter-appropriate table decoration by filling candy dishes or cake stands with mini chocolate eggs or pastel macarons to match your table’s colour scheme, and feature in the centre of your table.”

Spring Meadow Tea Light Holder Centrepiece, £15.30, other items from a selection, Dibor (Dibor/PA)

Along with mini trees and centrepieces crowned with votives, a clever trick is to hang Easter decorations on twigs and branches. Allowing for space, Easter wreaths can always be placed flat in the centre of the table with a pillar candle in the middle for extra impact.

6. Create a memorable Easter table with eggs

Mini Easter Egg Hanging Tins, Set of 4, £11.95, Annabel James (Annabel James/PA)

“Eggs are the symbol of Easter, and there are many ways you can use them on your table,” says Kane.

“Create a DIY centrepiece by painting eggs in pastel colours and displaying in a wire basket. Or create whimsical place-cards by writing each guest’s name on an egg and setting at their place in an egg-cup.”

Bunny Pom Pom Easter Name Place Cards, £3.19, Pack of 6, Ginger Ray (Ginger Ray/PA)

Even better, Kane says to delight children and those with a sweet tooth by making it a chocolate egg, “written on with a tube of icing, but don’t let them eat it until after lunch!”

Easter Garden Decoration Set, £35, Dress for Dinner (Dress for Dinner/PA)