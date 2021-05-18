Ellie Goulding has shown us it’s ok to keep some things private – and we get it

New mum Ellie Goulding has shared some gorgeous throwback pregnancy photos – and it’s a reminder that it’s absolutely fine to only share when we’re ready.

And let’s be honest, in an era where we’re so used to celebrities (or indeed everyone!) sharing everything and giving us constant peeks into their daily lives on Instagram, you could say Goulding has gone against the grain by being so private.

The singer, 34, who welcomed her baby boy Arthur on April 29, waited until she was eight months pregnant to publicly reveal she was expecting. There was no early announcements with a scan photo on Instagram, or regular posts showing her growing bump.

Her husband, Caspar Jopling, waited a few days before announcing on social media that their baby had arrived. At the time, Jopling also said: “I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy – Thank you x.”

The couple waited even longer before revealing their child’s sex and name – doing everything in a planned manner, on their own terms.

It’s an age-old dilemma for many people: when to reveal a pregnancy, how to handle everyone asking questions, and how much to share. Do you choose to keep things private, or just be really open?

This isn’t to say one is better than the other – far from it. After all, people talking about their experiences has helped open up conversions and bring awareness to things like the hidden heartache and trauma of miscarriage, and normalising how pregnancy changes your body.

But Goulding has reminded of us of a few really important things too, which is relevant for everyone, celebs and regular folk alike.

Bottom line, it’s a personal choice. It’s your body, your life, and your wellbeing – and it’s absolutely OK to set boundaries that feel like the healthiest fit for you, and share things on your own terms when you’re good and ready.