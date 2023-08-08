Expert hacks for keeping your home cool in summer

The weather may be a bit pants right now, but if the June heatwave taught us anything – it was the UK’s hottest on record – it’s that our homes have the potential to feel like a furnace in no time.

So, if late summer does bring another sudden surge of heat, it’s a good idea to be prepared. Here’s how to keep your home cool when the temperature spikes…

Savvy seating plans

“When it comes to keeping cool indoors, everything from the right fabric choice, shape, colour and correct seating arrangement can play an important part,” says Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology.

“A new summer layout may involve freeing your sofa from the walls and creating an unrestrained convivial space,” Lancaster suggests. “Have fun and challenge convention when it comes to arranging your furniture.”

Avoid placing your most used seating near south-facing windows, or where the sun will likely pour in, she adds. “Create shade wherever possible – with blinds closed during the day and windows opened only when the temperature drops in the evening.”

Lighten up fabrics and furnishings

Relaxed linens and breathable cottons are the best fabric choices for the home during hot periods, notes Lancaster.

“Choose colours that feel fresh and soothing, such as soft whites and neutrals. Light greens and blues also work well when combined with neutral and simple accessories, to create a cooling, minimalist feel,” she adds.

“If you have luxuriously rich upholstery, you may want to retire some of your cushions and most throws. Paring back layering will create a more breathable space.”

Fan-tastic hacks

A fans is a godsend when it’s scorching hot, and you can maximise the cooling effects by putting a bowl of ice in front of it.

“This will create a cooling breeze, but will only work if you position yourself in the airflow,” says Holly Male, brand manager at Duux. “When the outside temperature is cooler than the inside, try putting the fan in front of an open window to blow cool air from outside into the room.

“On top of that, try to prevent heat coming into the room during the day by keeping doors, windows and curtains closed,” suggests Male. “And open when the sun is no longer shining on windows.”

Minimise oven usage

The kitchen can quickly become one of the hottest rooms in your home during hot seasons, points out Mike Norton, trade and projects director at Magnet Trade.

“A great way to beat the heat in the kitchen is to minimise oven use and use alternative ways of cooking,” suggests Norton. “Stovetops and ovens particularly throw out a lot of heat, that can increase already high temperatures felt in your kitchen.”

He suggests cooking with smaller appliances instead if possible, such as microwaves, air fryers or toaster ovens. “These not only emit less heat, but they also use less energy – and their faster cooking times will mean less time spent in a hot kitchen.’’

Choose breathable bedding

Investing in good quality bedding made from natural and ethically sourced materials, such as cotton, linen and bamboo so it’s as breathable as possible can make a difference, says Amanda Castle, marketing manager at Hypnos.

“The natural fibres allow air to move freely and circulate through the fabric, while also wicking away moisture, helping to keep you cooler through the night,” she says.

Chill your sleepwear and bed linen

Castle adds: “Whilst the ideal bedroom environment is dark and cool – around 18C is best – it can be hard to keep your room at a low temperature.”

To help, consider putting your bed linen in the freezer for a few hours before bed, she suggests, for some heat relief when you hit the sack. “Fold up your bed sheet, pop it into a zip-lock bag and store it in the freezer until you’re ready to go to sleep.”