Explore 13 fantastic hidden Bristol gems free PLUS more 'what's on' options

Heritage Open Days, England's biggest history and culture festival, is offering free access to notable buildings in Bristol and the West of England region from 8th-17th September. The event, coordinated by the National Trust, includes various free activities across Bristol such as a rare opportunity to engage with volunteers restoring Brunel's Swivel Bridge. Mayor Dan Norris praised the initiative as an excellent approach for locals to explore their region's rich heritage in a creative and enjoyable manner. In total, 56 fascinating events are lined up across the West.

Snuff Mills, also known as Whitwood Mill, is a serene park in North Bristol's Stapleton area, adjacent to the River Frome. Well-liked by families and dog-walkers, the park boasts rich industrial history with a 13th-century mill out of the initial five still standing. Initially used for grinding wheat, the mills were later used for operating diverse machinery. Purchased by Bristol Corporation in 1926 as a leisure walkway, the mill closest to the river had its two upper floors destroyed over safety concerns. The park offers ample space for dogs to explore, swim and enjoy.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across a vast area of England, including Manchester, from 2pm to 9pm on 9th September. Despite high temperatures and sunny weather, conditions are expected to change rapidly. Major effects might include flooding, lightning strikes, delays or cancellations on public transport, potential power cuts, and damage to buildings. Early mist or fog is anticipated to clear up quickly on 8th September, followed by a very warm day. The forecast for 9th September includes the likelihood of an afternoon shower which could be heavy and thundery.

Tate Liverpool will host a grand farewell occasion before closing for an estimated £30 million refurbishment starting from 16 October. The project, supported by a £10 million government grant, will see the gallery space undergo large-scale changes, reopening in 2025. Prior to the closure, visitors can participate in workshops, leave personal graffiti and enjoy live performances. Post-refurbishment, Tate Liverpool will temporarily operate from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) North on Mann Island from 27 October, allowing art enthusiasts to continue enjoying its offerings.

Admiral Taverns are seeking individuals or teams to operate pubs across Greater Manchester, with 13 venues currently needing new licensees. Ceri Radford, Head of Recruitment and Operations Support, highlighted the opportunities available for passionate and enthusiastic people, noting that prior experience is not essential. Admiral Taverns provides extensive support to help maximise each pub’s potential. For more information, call 01244 321171.

Bristol cafe, Emmeline, at Hamilton House in Stokes Croft, is set to close due to escalated costs, staffing issues and reduced footfall following the pandemic, according to owner Shona Graham. Despite considerable support from loyal customers, the current economic landscape has made recovery impossible. Shona cited changes to lunchtime trade, with more people working from home or shorter weeks, coupled with increased costs and a decrease in spending. The original Emmeline cafe at Spike Island arts centre in the harbourside will remain open after the Stokes Croft location closes.

Two brothers, Clinton and Jamie Jackson, were imprisoned for causing grievous bodily harm in a brutal pub attack in Bristol. The victim suffered a broken jaw, resulting in dental surgery and enduring psychological distress. The assault also disrupted his social life and work in the building trade. The brothers received 22 and 19 months respectively, with a 25% reduction for admitting guilt. The court hopes the sentence aids the victim's emotional recovery and deters the brothers from future offending.

The Halfway House in Pitney, near Somerton, has won the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) South-West Regional Pub of the Year 2023 title. The family-run pub has often won the Somerset CAMRA branch Pub of the Year award. The establishment was noted for its community focus, atmosphere and quality of real ale and cider. The pub also serves up to ten real ales from independent breweries and offers a variety of real ciders. The Halfway House will now compete for the National Pub of the Year 2023 crown. The final result will be announced in early 2024.

Potential disruptions loom for London travellers this weekend due to closures on TfL services. Underground users should note a new timetable will affect the Bakerloo line, while the Piccadilly line will see no service between King’s Cross St. Pancras and Cockfosters. Overground services will also be impacted. Various events across the city from 8 to 10 September, including concerts at The O2 and charity walks, may cause increased traffic and crowds. Wandsworth Bridge will be closed to motorised traffic until early October, and lane closures will be implemented on the A40 until mid-November due to HS2 utility work.