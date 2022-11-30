Fairy lights and some of the other unexpected costs of Christmas

Money-saving whizz and national treasure Martin Lewis has highlighted some of the unexpected costs of Christmas.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he urged people against using bright incandescent lights, as they can be “expensive” to run.

Instead, he recommends using LED lights to get your fill of festive sparkle. “If you’ve got LED lights, a string of 100 – which is a pretty decent amount – if you were to have them for six hours every day over a month, would cost 18p [for the month] roughly,” he said.

“So they are not very expensive to run. I know many people who are really struggling, are turning off their Christmas lights – listen, 18p is still 18p, it’s still money, but actually as long you’ve got LED lights and you could only have them on just in the evening when you’re there, they shouldn’t be too prohibitive to keep your Christmas lights on.”

And this isn’t the only simple swap you can make this season to save some pennies.

“Spending around Christmas can quickly add up, especially when there are hidden costs you may not have thought of,” says Rajan Lakhani, money expert at the smart money app Plum (withplum.com).

“With cost-of-living challenges hitting all of us this year, it’s even more important to keep track of your spending and find ways to bring costs down.”

So what are some of the other hidden costs of Christmas – and what can you do about them?

Fairy lights

Swapping to LED lights is a great first step, and there could be other ways to save money on twinkling lights.

“You can also use solar lights and power up in the day outdoors, and bring them in in the evening,” suggests money-saving expert and founder of Money Magpie Jasmine Birtles (moneymagpie.com)

Equally, she says: “You can also turn the big lights off and have those [Christmas lights] on, which may even save you money.”

Christmas cards

For Birtles, Christmas cards “are a waste of time and money nowadays, because of the postage”.

While she gives cards to people who live nearby, for everyone else she says: “I instead opt for e-cards.”

Wrapping paper

You might have budgeted for Christmas presents, but what about the wrapping paper? It’s an added cost that can add up when you’ve got lots of gifts to wrap.

That’s why Birtles recommends either keeping wrapping paper and ribbons from past presents and reusing them, or she says: “You can also buy rolls of basic white or brown paper that can be made fun with ribbons and bits from outdoors like holly and ivy, so why not make your own? Also if you get a nice bag in a shop, keep it, or even ask for extra when shopping.”

Work Christmas parties

“The office Christmas party has become an institution, and for many the social event of the year. While your employer will typically foot all, if not most of the bill, there are some hidden costs for employees,” says Lakhani.

“For example, some companies will also arrange a Secret Santa. The cost can vary significantly for this, but typically it’s around £10-£15. If you’re not able to afford this, don’t feel compelled to take part. Most companies will give employees the option to opt out, and if that’s not the case, let the organiser know. It’s likely you won’t be alone in facing this issue.”

The party might get more expensive if you need to pay for a babysitter. That’s why Lakhani says: “Grandparents, family or close friends can help instead of paying for a babysitter, [but] the key is to make sure you give them enough advance warning and confirm their help well in time.”

If you don’t have any family or friends who can help, Birtles suggests: “Do a swap with other parents – they will look after yours that night, then you look after theirs another night.”

Christmas decorations

“Decorations are typically not a regular cost, as people tend to use the same baubles, lights, tinsel and other decorations year after year. That said, they can become a hidden spend if you need to get replacements,” Lakhani says.

“It’s important then to make those decorations last as long as possible, so you’re not having to spend on them more frequently than you should. For example, pack away your decorations properly – ideally into the same containers if you still have them, or if not, boxes and reusable bags, and store them somewhere safe where they can’t get damaged.

“If you don’t have spare boxes, your work office or a local shop may have some spare ones, and remember to pack bigger, more fragile ornaments in tissue paper.”