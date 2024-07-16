If you want to venture further than your local park with your children during the school holidays, there are some glorious gardens to visit this summer, which don’t have to cost a fortune.

Children go free at the majority of National Garden Scheme gardens, which raises money for health charities and other organisations, while the National Trust is putting on hundreds of free events for families during the school holidays, through its Summer Of Play initiative, sponsored by Starling Bank, at 184 National Trust places across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Events will include den building, hay bale mazes, making art with nature’s materials, a medieval knights’ training camp, circus skills, treasure hunts and outdoor sports with games including croquet, tennis and cricket.

Here are just a few of the beautiful family-friendly gardens to visit during the school holidays.

1. Attingham Park, Shropshire (Normal admission charges/free for National Trust members)

There’s no extra charge for taking part in A World of Play (Jul 6-Sep 2) at Attingham’s seven-acre natural play area called the Field of Play, which this year will have a family festival feel, as youngsters are invited to test their agility on the straw bale spider, race through the labyrinth or release their inner rockstar in the music zone. In quieter moments, families can explore acres of parkland and spot fallow deer, or be inspired by the huge organic walled garden and welcoming Georgian mansion.

2. The Grange, Skipton, Yorkshire (Open Jul 24 and Aug 14 for the NGS)

Bountiful herbaceous borders with many unusual species, rose walk, parterre, mini-meadows and water features are a sight for sore eyes over four acres of this hugely varied garden set in the grounds of a Victorian house (not open). The garden features mature trees and panoramic views towards the gateway to the Dales. The garden has been restored and expanded by the owners over the past three decades.

3. Calke Abbey, Derbyshire

Children can unleash their creative spirit in the Garden Of Imagination in the walled kitchen garden of Calke’s historic parkland and gardens. They can run wild in the open meadow, build a den in the wood, go deer spotting or venture to The Slip Garden, a tranquil haven to cool down under the apple and apricot trees. There’s also a natural play area, cycle-hire facilities, and access to popular walking routes around the estate, along with the chance to explore a human-sized badger sett or take The Tramway Trail, Calke’s multi-use trail, perfect for beginner cyclists, dog walkers and ramblers alike.

4. Welsh Lavender, Powys (open Jul 22 to Aug 2 for the NGS; pre-booking essential)

Whether you want to explore during the NGS open days, or fancy an activity-packed course, you’ll be able to wallow in fields of blue lavender which peak from mid-July to mid-August. The farm, situated at 1,100ft high in the hills of mid Wales, offers spectacular views in all directions and is a bumblebee haven with its wild flower area, orchards and a veg garden. Walk in the lavender fields, see how the distillation process works, and visit the farm shop to try body creams and balms made with lavender oil distilled on the farm.

5. Castle Ward, County Down

The Summer of Play (to Aug 26) at this stunning Irish setting features five activity zones where families can take part in den building, sports and imaginative play, with additional free activities including a treasure hunt inspired by Castle Ward’s past. Stroll through the 820-acre walled demesne, along trails of woodland, parkland and gardens, with fantastic views over Strangford Lough and the surrounding countryside.

6. RHS Gardens nationwide

All five RHS gardens (Wisley, Surrey; Rosemoor, Devon; Harlow Carr, North Yorkshire; Bridgewater, Greater Manchester; and Hyde Hall, Essex) will be running events on selected dates throughout the summer holidays with a central theme of ‘Shaun the Sheep’, in collaboration with Aardman.

Families can join Shaun on his quest to learn how to grow the best fruit and veg at Mossy Bottom Farm with a range of interactive activities, including a hay bale maze, O’Lamb’pics games, interactive trails, clay-station drop-in sessions, and hands-on garden activities.

Each garden will also feature sculptures from renowned global art producers Wild in Art for garden lovers of all ages to track down three super-sized Shaun the Sheep artworks in each garden. For details visit rhs.org.uk.

7. Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire

Outdoor games, a mini stage and a straw bale maze feature in Clumber Park’s Summer of Play (from Jul 22-Sep 8) amid 3,800 acres of parkland carved out of the ancient forest of Sherwood. Additional drop-in events will be on offer in the summer school holidays including storytelling, face painting and sports coaching. With over 20 miles of multi-use tracks, it’s the perfect way to explore the woodlands and lakeside views.

8. Nymans, West Sussex

There will be family activities throughout the school holidays at this Grade II listed garden set around a romantic house and ruins, surrounded by the Sussex Weald countryside. Activities will include den building and arts and crafts in the play glade, an obstacle course and a tug of war. For those who want a quieter day, venture to the ancient woodland with an industrial past, featuring a lake, cascades and bird hides.

9. Glamis Castle and Gardens, Angus, Scotland

A summer family fun day on August 11 is among the highlights of events in the sweeping grounds of this 14th century castle, once host to Mary, Queen of Scots, rebuilt over centuries and thought to have inspired Shakespeare’s Macbeth. It was also the childhood home of the late Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and birthplace of the late Princess Margaret. The fun day will include wild foraging workshops, family yoga sessions and bouncy castles, among other attractions.