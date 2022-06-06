Father’s Day: 9 gifts to treat your dad for £30 and under
Sometimes a card doesn’t quite cut it.
Whether your dad loves to fire up the barbeque, dig into some chocolate or rock a bit of colour in his summer wardrobe, here’s what to snag this Father’s Day (June 19) to make him smile.
1. George Home Succulent, £6, Asda Groceries
We think he’ll love the idea of a faux spiky succulent in a sea urchin shaped pot to channel some far-flung, feel-good factor.
2. Jolly Ginger Super Dad, £7.95, Biscuiteers
A sweet treat with a big message, this gingerbread iced biscuit comes in a hand-illustrated gift box.
3. M&S Collection 3pk Daddy Cool Cotton Rich Socks Gift Box, Blue Mix, £10, Marks & Spencer
Even those with the smartest sock drawer like to style it out with a showy logo.
4. Men’s Pink Leaf Print Swim Shorts, £10, Peacocks
From sun deck to pool, to beach, these palm print shorts shout designer price tag and a must for his holiday wish list.
5. Paladone Marvel Logo, Phase On and Light Pulsing Modes, Officially Licensed Merchandise, £19.44, Amazon
Spark up your superhero’s man cave with this iconic Marvel light. Includes two light modes – phase on and light pulsing for some animated vibes.
6. Rainbow Toast Wonderful Dad 1/2 Pint Mug Boxed, £22, Emma Bridgewater
In three words: Bring it on.
7. The Beer and Chocolate Hamper with Father’s Day Sleeve, £29.50, Hotel Chocolat
Could this be the best papa-themed pairing of all? A refreshing pale ale and dark porter style infused with cocoa shells, to wash down a selection of specially curated chocolates and scrumptious slabs.8. Pink Hawaiian Printed Short Sleeve Shirt, £30, Next
Laid-back, easy-going, nothing spells summer style like a Hawaiian shirt.
9. Asta Barrington BBQ King 39cm Tray, £30, Daisy Park
Let’s face it, anything dad proffers on this funky tray is going to be downright tasty.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox