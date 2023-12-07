Festive red homewares for last-minute makeovers

Whether you’ve got waylaid in the Christmas rush, left it until the eleventh hour, or just need a few more things to lift your scheme, these crimson homewares are spot on for the holiday season…

1. Christmas Santa Casserole Dish, £26, Set of 2 Christmas Santa Ramekins, £22, Christmas Gonk 16-Piece Cutlery Set, £18, rest of items from a selection, Next

Cute as candy, these novelty dishes and cutlery set will bring smiles all round.

2. Crisis Editions Bone China Mug – Exclusive ‘Home is where the Love is’ Design, £12.99, Crisis

‘Tis the season of goodwill… with all profits going towards helping Crisis support people experiencing homelessness, this whimsy mug is worth seeking out.

3. ProCook Cast Iron Casserole, (7.3L), Red, £99, ProCook

Surprise Christmas guest, or two? No need to get caught out with this showy enamel casserole dish; along with extra-large capacity, it’s oven-safe and suitable for hobs including induction.

4. Letter to Santa Christmas Cushion, £10, (was £12.50), rest of items from a selection, Matalan

One for your Christmas wish-list.

5. Card Candle Shade – Gold Christmas Tree – Red, £14, Nicholas Engert Interiors

Make a hero out of a simple ivory candle with this candle shade to crown the big day. Candle shade carrier sold separately.

6. M&S Collection 12-Piece Striped Dinner Set, £29.50, rest of items from a selection, Marks & Spencer

Super versatile, this red stripe dinnerware can be stacked with a black liner plate and ombre stemware for more formal entertaining, come New Year socials and soirées.

7. Large Christmas Tree Skirt, £37.49, (was £49), Ivyline

For the finishing touch to your tree, a tree skirt is where it’s at.

8. Red and White Knitted Christmas Stocking with Pocket, £9.99, Ginger Ray

With a sweet pocket to personalise a message to Father Christmas, or pop a candy cane in, this festive stocking will spruce up your fireplace.

9. George Red Festive Spice Decal Votive Candle – Set of 2, £10, Direct.asda

Cue a Christmas candle to scent surround, with inviting aromas of soft spice.

10. George Red Christmas Checked Brushed Cotton Duvet Set, from £15 (single), to £23 (king), Direct.asda

Whether you’re kitting out the guest room or revamping your bedroom for the holidays, this tartan duvet set has joy written all over it. Style with Nordic decos for a nod to cabincore and cosy retreats.