Fireworks making your dog anxious? Expert advice for coping with Bonfire Night

Fireworks sparkling across the Bonfire Night sky might bring smiles to the faces of spectators, but for many dogs – and their owners – it’s a different story.

Even when pets are safely ensconced indoors, the loud bangs and flashes bursting in the distance can be a huge source of stress for canines.

“Dogs have a lot more sensitive hearing than we do, so loud or unexpected noises like fireworks or thunderstorms can be frightening,” says Dr Jenna Kiddie, head of canine behaviour at Dogs Trust.

“Especially if they haven’t been introduced to these types of noises in a positive way during early life.”

Common signs that your dog is suffering can include clinginess or hiding.

“Your dog may voice their distress through whining, whimpering, barking, growling or crying,” says Kiddie.

“They may seek comfort by jumping up, staying close, or by seeking attention. Or they might try to find a safe or secluded spot to hide, like under furniture or in a closet.”

Some physical signs of agitation are clear, such as trembling or shaking, while others aren’t so obvious.

“Anxiety can lead to increased panting, drooling or lip-licking, and fear can cause a loss of interest in food, so they may not want to eat,” Kiddie explains.

“Your dog’s eyes may appear darker than usual due to dilated pupils caused by stress. In extreme cases, your dog may attempt to escape to get away from the noise.”

In a recent survey, the Dog’s Trust found that one in three dog owners were looking to seek advice regarding firework-related behaviour.

So what can you do to protect your pooch?

Create a safe space

While it’s not always possible to predict how noisy your neighbourhood will be, it helps to plan ahead if you can.

“Be prepared for local firework displays to limit any surprises and make arrangements so your dog isn’t left alone,” says Kiddie, then close the curtains and make your home environment as firework-proof as possible.

“Put on music or the TV to help disguise the noise once the fireworks begin. Try to stay calm and relaxed yourself. Your dog will pick up on how you’re feeling, so do your best to relax.”

Stay indoors

Most importantly, don’t go outside after dark.

“Make sure your dog is cosy inside and settled well before any fireworks start,” Kiddie advises, so you might want to schedule exercise time for earlier than usual.

“Never force a dog outside during fireworks. They should have a safe space or ‘doggy den’ to retreat to if they choose.”

And make sure your house and garden are escape-proof, she adds: “Dogs could try to run away if they’re scared so check doors, windows and fences are secure.”

Ask for help

“If your dog has previously shown signs of fear towards fireworks, reach out to your vet for advice,” Kiddie says.

“It might be that vets can prescribe last-minute medication to help your dog cope, if necessary, as well as helping you with longer-term support.”