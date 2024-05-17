Former Apprentice star Thomas Skinner on building trust with tradespeople and avoiding scammers

Home renovation season is well under way with the lighter, warmer days, but it’s not always easy for households to find the right person for the job.

Recent research suggests the solution to building long-term relationships with tradespeople they trust could be as simple as popping the kettle on, having a friendly chat and arranging a parking permit.

Ford Pro found half (50%) of tradespeople say they work harder in the homes of friendlier hosts – and they’re also more likely to return.

Sadly, two-fifths (40%) of professionals say they don’t have a friendly chat when doing work in someone’s home.

Thomas Skinner, a former candidate on the BBC’s The Apprentice, who is part of Ford Pro’s campaign says: “Tradespeople are the backbone of Great Britain. They deserve a little bit of love.”

He suggests: “When your trade turns up, help them back the van into a tight spot on your drive, have a nice cup of tea waiting for them, maybe a little packet of biscuits, a bit of toast.

“Ask them how they’re doing, just treat them nice, because they’re doing a job and they need to keep the lights on in Great Britain.”

Getting the balance between being friendly and getting in the way can be tricky – and nearly half (49%) of tradespeople in the Ford Pro survey say homeowner hovering can be an issue​.

If you get the balance right, it may not only help with the current job but could also help in future, says Skinner.

He tells me: “Let’s be honest, if you build a rapport and you’re nice to them and you make them a cup of tea and you look after them, then they’re going to do a better job, and give you a better price. And when you need to ask a favour and you need a little bit of (a) job, they’ll make sure you’re sorted out.”

As well as paying on time, leaving a glowing review can also be a great way to reward great work.

Skinner says: “If you leave them a small review telling them that they’re good, other people book them, it will help their business grow, help them get out there.”

Sometimes, new friendships can even blossom from building good relationships with tradespeople.

Skinner says: “My plumber who fixed my leak last year has now become one of my mates.

“I’ve rung him up a few times, gone: ‘Can you pop round to my auntie’s ‘cos she’s had a leak,’ and he’s got no problem with it. We scratch each other’s backs.”

While there are many hardworking and trusted professionals out there, unfortunately there are also scammers.

People can feel pressured by rogue traders into services they don’t really want or that are over-priced.

It’s wise to check credentials, get a selection of quotes, look at online reviews and ask for recommendations from neighbours before agreeing to work. Even after you’ve agreed to a quote, it could also be worth hanging onto a few other contact numbers as a “back up” in case you get let down.

Citizens Advice, Trading Standards, Action Fraud (and Police Scotland for people in Scotland) can assist with concerns about rogue traders and scams.