Former England footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips on his young daughter’s footballing talent

When Shaun Wright-Phillips first became a professional footballer in the late Nineties, his half-time energy boosters were wine gums and Jelly Babies.

Nearly 25 years later, the former Manchester City, Chelsea and England winger’s young daughter Raphaella is the latest member of the Wright footballing dynasty to show great talent on the pitch. But even at the tender age of nine, the youngster knows exactly what nutrition she needs to maximise her success on the ball.

“Times are very, very different now from when I played,” said Wright-Phillips, 41. “When I first broke through, we used to be given wine gums and Jelly Babies at half-time for an energy boost, whereas now there’s different supplements and things you can take, for a healthier version today.

“Raphaella has a better understanding that she needs to put the right things in her body if she wants to be successful, or have a longer career than average.”

Wright-Phillips’ own father is also a footballing legend – former Arsenal and England striker-turned-TV pundit Ian Wright – while his brother is New York Red Bulls all-time top scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips. His grown up son D’Margio Wright-Phillips, 21, plays for Stoke City.

Now, Raphaella has maintained her family’s impressive footballing reputation by signing a youth contract with Arsenal, Wright-Phillips revealed.

“She’s probably the most dedicated child of that age I think I’ve seen, considering she only really started playing probably two years ago,” said Wright-Phillips. “And to show her dedication to it – I tell people this story all the time – I remember taking her to the beach one day and all she wanted to do is pull-ups and things like that, rather than go down the slide. That’s when I realised she was going to be more sporty.”

When she was younger, like most kids, Raphaella preferred a sweets-based diet, he added.

“But we’ve gradually pulled her away from that. Actually, she’s really good with what she eats now. She’ll have the right breakfast, like cereal, and she loves pasta,” said Wright-Phillips, speaking at the launch of two new M&S Foodhalls at Wembley stadium.

He is supporting the Marks & Spencer Eat Well Play Well partnership with the FA, to help make healthier eating more accessible to families through the power of football.

“Eating well, with the next generation coming through, is massively important, not just in sport but life in general. I go to football games and I’m caught in a trap, where all I can get is a burger or a hot dog or a pie, but now kids have healthier options,” he added.

“I think learning to choose healthier options needs to start from a young age. It’s hard to just change somebody instantly, it has to be progressively done. That’s what we did with our daughter – slowly and surely she got into football, and that helped her with understanding that she’s got put the right things in her body.

“I just think kids need to try and eat healthier – whether they play sports or not, it’s good for them and it’s good for their body.”

However, Wright-Phillips highlighted it’s important not to make these things too serious for children, or make sports feel like a “chore”.

When asked whether the Arsenal youth set-up gives her advice on nutrition, he said: “My personal opinion is it’s a bit young for a club to be doing so much on that front. They’re guided on the right things to eat, but we’ve all got remember they’re still young, still little babies and they need to enjoy the game as well.

“I don’t want it to seem like it’s a chore or a job for her. She loves the game and she does all the right things away from it, and she eats all the right things.”

As much as he’s proud and delighted about his children’s footballing success, he said he’s tried never to be a pushy parent.

“I’ve never pushed any of my kids into playing football – it wouldn’t bother me if they didn’t make it. Raphy loves it, and from what I’ve seen and her level of football, she’s got every chance in the world to make it. If she keeps the same passion and dedication for the next four or five years, I think she’s in with a fantastic chance of being a professional.”

And if she does eventually become pro, how does the former Manchester City star and big City fan feel about Raphaella playing for their rivals Arsenal? They were her grandad’s team, after all…

“Well, we’ve got family there, so I suppose it’s alright! She was born a City fan and I believe she still is, but she likes to follow Arsenal as well because of her granddad. But let’s see what happens in the future.”

