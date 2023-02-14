From Belle to Bambi, 9 Disney-inspired celebrity baby names

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have joined a growing number of celebrities seemingly taking baby name inspiration from Disney films.

These famous parents have gone seriously cinematic with their children’s names…

1. Belle, Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Perhaps more commonly an abbreviation of Isabelle or Arabella, Belle, inspired by Beauty And The Beast’s yellow-gowned beauty, is the name Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have chosen for their new addition, who arrived this month.

“Our beautiful, delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world”, Solomon wrote on Instagram. She also mentioned Belle’s connection to roses – a key part of the Disney movie.

2. Bambi, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury seemed to be inspired by the Disney deer when naming their baby girl. While not a particularly common name, Bambi comes from the Italian – it is a shortening of ‘bambino’, meaning child.

3. Tiana, Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

The Rock – who voiced Maui in Moana – called his four-year-old daughter Tiana, which could be a nod to the strong and brilliant protagonist of The Princess And The Frog.

4. Aurora, Troian Bellisario and Patrick J Adams

Pretty Little Liars actor Troian Bellisario and Suits actor Patrick J Adams welcomed their daughter, Aurora, in 2018.

“We were in Greece, so we were looking at a lot of Greek mythology, and we were like, ‘Oh, if we have a son, maybe we should name it something having to do with the actual sun’,” Bellisario told Teen Vogue in 2019.

“We were looking at the name Helios, and then we thought that Helios had a sister named Eos, and we didn’t love Eos. But then we learned in Roman mythology that Eos was Aurora, which is the goddess of the dawn. And we thought it would be nice that she would be our dawning of a new day in our life.”

While the couple wasn’t directly influenced by Disney, Aurora is the main character in Sleeping Beauty.

5. Violet, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are parents to Violet and Hazel.

Violet is the name of the sassy, sarcastic and shy day-saving daughter in The Incredibles – and it’s obviously a popular name, with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner also choosing it for one of their daughters.

6. Rex, Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood

DJ, podcast host and presenter Fearne Cotton and musician Jesse Wood share two children, Rex and Honey.

Could Rex be a nod to the much-loved dinosaur in Toy Story? Cotton has her own Disney link, having presented The Disney Club as a teenager.

7. Buzz, Tom and Giovanna Fletcher

McFly frontman Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna named their first son Buzz, which could be an homage to Buzz Lightyear. The family are obviously Disney fans, often posting their trips to Disneyland on Instagram.

8. Esmeralda, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes share daughter Esmeralda, which is the name of the beautiful female lead in Disney classic The Hunchback Of Notre Dame. Eight-year-old Esmerelda is bilingual, as her mother speaks Spanish.

9. Flynn, Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr

Flynn Rider is the male lead in the hit Disney film Tangled, based on the story of Rapunzel. A loveable rogue, perhaps this is the perfect name for the Pirates Of The Caribbean star’s son.

Fancy choosing a Disney name of your own? Here are some other enchanting choices…

Ariel

With the new Little Mermaid film set to be released this year, an under-the-sea-inspired name may feel fitting for a new addition.

Dory

Perhaps one of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved characters, the forgetful fish is a ray of positivity and could make the perfect name for your newborn.

Pascal

Though Pascal may not be the hero of Tangled, the chameleon is a fan favourite – and this name could work for either gender.

Meg

Meg – or Megara – in Hercules is strong, sassy and has the voice of an angel.

Koda

From the 2003 film Brother Bear, Koda may be the perfect name for your little one. The little adopted brother in the film is adorable, and Koda means ‘friend’ in Sioux.

Lilo

The sweet and independent main character in Lilo and Stitch, Hawaiian Lilo is funny and intuitive. The name means ‘generous one’.