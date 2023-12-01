From socialising at home to shopping second-hand – savvy ways students are cutting back spending

Balancing a tight budget is something students across the generations have had to do – but higher living costs and fees mean this can be even more challenging today.

New research has provided insights into just how far some students are now cutting back and the resourceful ways in which they are stretching their money further.

Around a third (34%) of students have been attempting to reduce the cost of their supermarket shopping, according to Barclays.

Of this group, a savvy six in 10 (58%) say they are trying to cook more at home, while two-fifths (39%) economise by batch-cooking, and a quarter (26%) save by bringing a packed lunch to college or university.

This survey finding was echoed in Barclays’ own spending data, which showed that, overall, students’ restaurant spending declined 8.6% annually in September.

Esme Harwood, director at Barclays, said: “As costs continue to climb, students are managing to be incredibly resourceful, balancing their budgets, whilst still making the most of their university experience, and prioritising spending on the areas that matter the most to them.”

Having a diary filled with social activities is one way students can find their feet at university. But over half (53%) of the students surveyed say they are spending less on going out to reduce outgoings, with just over two-fifths (44%) of this group buying and/or drinking less alcohol.

While some students are spending less on nights out, that doesn’t mean their socialising plans have to stop, however. A fifth (20%) of those going out less are organising more nights in with friends, the survey of 2,000 students found.

When asked what they’re still willing to spend their money on, the highest proportion of students said clothes and accessories (37%), followed by travel and holidays and everyday treats (both at 36% respectively).

A third (34%) are buying second-hand when it comes to items such as clothing, technology, books and course materials, however, and nearly a fifth (18%) are shopping in charity shops.

Financial adviser, Emmanuel Asuquo suggests setting up a budget tracker. That way, students can ensure their “needs” are covered, while also setting aside some cash for “wants”, Asuquo notes, “whether that’s a holiday or a night out with friends”.