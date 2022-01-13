Getting organised: 11 stylish ways to clear up your clutter

It’s a goal we all aspire to, getting organised.

Even if you love clutter, you want your clutter to be catalogued and for everything to have its place – so although a good old rummage might still be required, it’s not too much of a nightmare when you’re trying to hunt something down.

And then of course, you might be so minimalist that tidy is your second name – in which case ensuring you have enough stylish storage solutions to house all those bits ‘n’ bobs is essential.

Either way, if one of your New Year resolutions is to have a stellar sort out, these handy homewares will help you make those getting-organised dreams a reality…

1. Bembridge Storage Baskets, from £35, Garden Trading

(Garden Trading/PA)

Sturdy storage baskets can be a godsend when it comes to folding away tea towels, wash day sprays and laundry soap, although you could really use them for anything. Rustic and resilient.

2. Kitchen Trolley with Bamboo Top, £199, A Place for Everything

(A Place for Everything/PA)

A quick kitchen fix, this island on wheels will not only double up as a scullery chef for all those cooking utensils, but can be placed strategically for serving, plating and most importantly, storage. Genius.

3. Rope Hanging White Storage Baskets, £32, Next

(Next/PA)

A tip-top trio, these hanging rope baskets lend themselves to any nook or cranny. Ideal for toiletries and beauty buys, they could even be filled with faux flowers if all your vases are full.

4. Large Spoon Storage Box, £22, Natalia Willmott

(Natalia Willmott/PA)

A soft solution for kitchen towels and knick-knacks, you could also stand cutlery and napkins inside so they’re within easy reach.

5. Cupboard & Fridge Organiser (middle shelf), £1.50, B&M stores

(B&M Stores/PA)

Olive oil, pepper mills and spices can be a messy business… Not with a bargain handy organiser to keep them neat.

6. Felt Woven Storage Caddy, £22, Next

(Next/PA)

If you’ve been getting crafty lately with a newfound hobby, or working from home means you need a carry-all for cables and techy stuff, this felt caddy could do the job nicely.

7. Slimline Slogan Boxes, £2.50 each, B&M Stores

(B&M Stores/PA)

These italic-style slogans might inspire a host of cleaning products for multiple surfaces, but they can also double up for magazines, filing and even outdoor storage.

8. Smartstore Basket Medium – Just Base, £6, Just Lid, £9, or £15 for the set, A Place for Everything

(A Place for Everything/PA)

These white plastic storage baskets with a stylish Scandi-inspired bamboo lid are ideal for staking, and so versatile they can multitask anywhere in the home, from a utility room to the bedroom or even the garage.

9. Bloomingdale Valde Clothes Rack, £385, Sweatpea & Willow

(Sweatpea & Willow/PA)

An investment piece for sure, but if you especially like an open design, this neat clothes rack means you can hang key pieces with confidence, and the five fixed shelves are ideal for shoes, accessories and baskets.

10. Jewellery Box – Moona – Natural & White, £50, A Place for Everything

(A Place for Everything/PA)

Trinkets: Tick. Timepiece: Tick. Reading specs: Tick. This stylish jewellery box ticks so many boxes.

11. Kubu Stair Storage Basket by Pacific, £44, Next

(Next/PA)

If you have a roomy enough staircase, this stylish storage basket could be just the ticket for tucking away scarves and hats or blankets. We love that it also has an easy carry handle and oozes county chic.