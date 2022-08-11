Give your home a caffeine hit: 11 ways to work the Americano look

Blending warmth, atmosphere and the softest hint of luxe, Americano-inspired furnishings feel very on-trend right now. Especially if you’re looking to create a stylish snug area, with coffee-toned accessories, textiles and tactile furnishings to soothe your soul and boost your mood.

Whether double espresso is more to your taste, or cappuccino topped with frothy foam, these dramatic dark browns and chic café au lait shades blend beautifully with wooden floors, contemporary and rustic furnishings – and look as rich as they feel. Something we could all do with right now!

Who knows, a splash of coffee-inspired décor may even help us feel full of beans, with or without a caffeine hit…

1. Bronx Mugs – Brown – Set of 4 Cappuccino, £22, Next

(Next/PA)

These stylish stoneware mugs will up your coffee game, keeping your dark roast piping hot and looking good while at it.

2. Smoked Cork Round Placemat Set, £24, Abode Living

(Abode Living/PA)

Eco-friendly and fashionable, cork is having a moment – and these practical placemats look and feel good. Tablescape with ivory tableware for a whipped coffee vibe.

3. Lavish Deep Brown Curtains, from £99, Graham & Brown

(Graham & Brown/PA)

Plush velvet curtains made to order means you can create a luxe, five-star boutique hotel look, with some swishy extra length on the floor for dramatic window dressing (and reducing draughts come winter). Think gold decos and moody lighting for a seductive setting.

4. George Tortoiseshell Wine Glasses – Set of 4, £14, Direct.asda

Direct.asda/PA)

From a refreshing rosé to a rich red, anything you pour into these striking tortoiseshell wine glasses will taste that much better.

5. People and Planet Natural Traditional Cork Flooring, £64.99 per square metre (was £69.99), Carpetright

(Carpetright/PA)

Why limit yourself to some new cork flooring, when you can create a feature wall as well? This rich tobacco shade works like a dream with neutrals, bleached and dark woods, plus it provides warmth, thermal and sound installation. Suitable for kitchens, living rooms or a home office, what’s not to love?

6. Brown Curvy Body Torso Candle By Belle Nous, £18, Rockett St George

(Rockett St George/PA)

An eye-catching candle and statement deco, this tasteful torso will bring everything bang up to date.

7. Molton Brown Home Collection of Scented Candles, from £42, Molton Brown

(Molton Brown/PA)

Molton Brown have launched a new home collection inspired by their Seventies roots and signature ebony shade. With five fragrances to choose from, favourites include Re-charge Black Pepper with woody top notes, and Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold for something spice-infused and sultry.

8. Habitat Faux Leather Footstool – Brown, £60, Habitat

(Habitat/PA)

Fancy giving your living room a new look, or just putting your feet up at the end of a long day? With its distressed leather effect and chunky square shape, this footstool fits the bill. Think old world charm with benefits.

9. Newton Leather Small Sofa Chaise – Right Hand – in Monza Faux Leather Peppercorn Brown, £1,850 (other items from a selection), Next

(Next/PA)

If a luxurious leather sofa you can sprawl out on is on your wish list, you’re not alone. This is a decadent buy but one that will reward tenfold, with its contemporary silhouette, comfy support and addition of a fixed seat. A fast track to your own café society at home.

10. George Brown Tufted Hedgehog Cushion, £10, Direct.Asda

(Direct.asda/PA)

They may be spiky but we can’t resist these sweet little fellows. Creature comforts, coffee style.

11. Zaani Glass Vases – Coffee Brown, from £29.50, Kayu Home

(Kayu Home/PA)

Recycled glass in an earthy brown brings nature one step closer, and it only takes a couple of stems of dried flowers or grasses to make a real feature of these curious vases.