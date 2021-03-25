Going the egg-stra mile this Easter? 12 fun and stylish ways to get the look

Ready to style up your space and tablescape your heart out for Easter?

With so much inspiration at our fingertips, and an abundance of themed spring comforts to celebrate the long weekend, something tells us embracing Easter is going to be a big deal this year.

So now’s the time to hop to it and gather up the chic(k)est crockery and decorative eggs, and feather your ever so creative nest before the feasting begins…

1. Spring Bunny Wreath by MarysJungleUK, £65, Etsy

Etsy wreath digi

This handmade wreath has cute curb appeal and will brighten up any outdoor space, with its pretty dried flower details. Alternatively, it can be teamed with other natural decos for a #shelfie, or hung on the wall indoors.

2. Easter Flower Bouquet by Abigail Bryans Designs, £11, Notonthehighstreet

Notonthehighstreet bouquet digi

A mini bouquet to sit beautifully among your crockery and brighten up Easter Sunday brekkie, this floral arrangement with faux egg shells offers timeless charm. Don’t forget the hot-cross buns.

3. John Lewis & Partners Bright Egg Decorations – Set of 12, £8, John Lewis

John Lewis digi

We all love to look up to the skies, and blossom branches topped with tree decos always look sweet for any special occasion.

4. Bee Garden 18cm Side Plate, £11.99, Wayfair

Wayfair digi

If you’ve been practicing your tablescaping skills and napkin origami, this delightful flora and fauna printed plate will frame your artistry beautifully.

5. Hetty Hare Table Lamp, £135 (other items from a selection), Graham & Green

Graham & Green digi

There’s no denying this handsome Hetty hare offers a playful solution to all your soft lighting and decorative details. And you can always switch the light grey shade to suit the seasons, or your setting.

6. Set of 12 Ostara Ceramic Egg Decorations – Dark Red & Blue, £45, OKA

OKA egg digi

Not just for Easter, these ceramic eggs deserve a close-up and can be hung from an olive tree (trending right now), handle of a chest of drawers, or strung on a silk ribbon and made into a garland for the mantelpiece.

7. Chicken Table Runner, £18; Set of 4 Chicken Side Plates, £14; 2 Pom Pom Placemats, £6 (other items from a selection), Next

Next chick digi

This pretty pastel table setting is easy to recreate, especially with little touches such as chocolate Easter bunnies bookending a glass vase filled with whispy stems and painted eggs.

8. Bunny Bunting by Splendid Dressing Up Box, £20, Notonthehighstreet

Notonthehighstreet bunny digi

With two metres of charming bunting to play with, these darling pink buds and bunnies are a golden ticket to dress up the garden wall or patio for those oh-so long-awaited outdoor get-togethers. The 10 double-sided flags are made from 100% cotton.

9. Rabbits Table Cloth, from £20; Set of 4 Rabbit Napkins, £12; Rabbit Tea For Two Set, £18; Rabbit Salt And Pepper Pots, £10 (other items from a selection), Next

Next bunny digi

Meet the Flopsy family… If you fancy bunny tableware rather than a flock of chicks, this lovely new collection of fresh white rabbit themed chinaware makes a fun focal point.

10. Emma Bridgewater Flowers Tulip Bowl, £39.95, John Lewis

Tulip bowl, John Lewis digi

Eye-catching and uplifting, tulips stand the test of time, and this striking illustration can be paired with plain white china.

11. Wooden Bunny Neon Light, £19.99, Lights4fun

Bunny Light digi

Whether it’s the cute floppy ear or lovable fluffy tail, this neon bunny light, with its silhouette effect, will appeal to kids and grown-ups alike.

12. 20 Carrot Micro Fairy Lights, £7.99, Lights4fun

Wooden carrot digi

Another lovely addition from Lights4fun, this string of carrot lights will tempt a colony of hungry bunnies to the table. And for a witty centrepiece and anyone feeling young at heart, think about weaving them among spring greens, feathers, and of course a bunch of fresh carrots. Job done.