Gold stars: 10 ways to bring a golden glow home this Christmas

‘Tis the season to be bold with gold, especially with so many gilded beauties to behold.

From glamorous statement decos to shimmery homewares and radiant metallics, the look of luxe is where it’s at for home entertaining – and 18 carat Christmas celebrations.

But you’ll have to be quick to beat the gold rush. When it’s gone, it’s gone….

1. Gold Foot Vase – Set of 2, £29 (was £36), Red Candy

(Red Candy/PA)

This eye-catching vase will sweep everyone off their feet; plus it has the pulling power to make succulents that much more showy.

2. Space Mission Snow Globe, £20, Ella James

(Ella James/PA)

Fly me to the moon… what’s not to love about this space odyssey, with floating gold stars galore?

3. Miniature Votive Candle, Copper/Rose Gold – Joyful/Spiced Orange & Cinnamon, £32, Amaura London

(Amoura/PA)

In the mood to up the tablescaping ante? These votives will add even more va-va-voom to your gold charger plates and cutlery, as well as being top of our wish list for posh party favours.

4. Turin Hanging Star – Gold, £30, Aberno

(Aberno/PA)

There’s definitely some star quality to be found here, especially if you’re after an oversized deco (measuring 40cm in height and 40cm wide) to style up a dark corner or prop on the mantelpiece.

5. Enchante Speckled Gold Tea Plates – Set of 4, £45, Bombay Duck

(Bombay Duck/PA)

Chic crockery comes into its own this time of year and let’s face it, those golden mince pies and festive cheesecakes topped with gold edible decos deserve the very best.

6. Decorative Metal Pineapple Ice Bucket – Gold, £75, Cult

(Cult/PA)

With Christmas cocktails the centre of attention, bar trolleys trending and artisanal ice cubes causing a stir, this glimmering ice bucket will love the limelight.

7. Flapper Fringe Champagne Gold Cushions, £32 each (faux fur throw from a selection), The French Bedroom Company

(The French Bedroom Company/PA)

Shimmy, shimmy… Think sparkling sweater, flute of festive fizz and glammy gold scatter cushion to pose next to and you’ll be #instaready in a flash. With gold fringing one side and soft, faux suede on reverse.

8. Dubai Diffuser, £75, Johnson & White

(Johnson & White/PA)

As the name suggests, this decadent diffuser is inspired by the Middle East and with far-flung notes of saffron, rose otto and seductive base of rock rose, musk and oudh, it’s the next best thing to an exotic escape to the gold souk market.

9. Lunebar Touch TableLamp, £30, Dunelm

(Dunelm/PA)

Make the most of mood lighting with this stylish touch lamp and frosted globe-shaped shade. Your winter wonderland will look that much more brilliant, plus it’s a stand-alone statement piece.

10. Gold Titan Bust Planter, £94, Audenza

(Audenza/PA)

This handsome hero dressed in burnished gold can take on a small spruce as well as your favourite fern – and loves to lord it over grand designs. Think modern Greek garden: neutral backdrop, faux stone façade and trendy olive tree. Ta-dah!