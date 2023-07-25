Harry Judd: I had to learn to be less selfish when I became a father

Sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll are not necessarily how you would describe McFly these days, as the band venture into fatherhood, settle down, write kids’ books and tour in a far less intense fashion.

A lot has changed since their crash onto the music scene in 2003. They’re more chilled-out pals than boy band bad boys now.

“Dougie was very excited today, because we figured out a really good post-show cool down,” Harry Judd, McFly’s drummer, says with a laugh.

“[It involves] lighting a candle, having a shower, getting into some comfies and then having some healthy food. I can assure you, it is very rock and roll,” Judd, 37, adds.

“It’s more sustainable that way – the way we do it – and also ultimately more enjoyable. You feel a lot more fresh, energised and able to do the gigs, because it’s quite a physically demanding job being on tour.

“When we first started, we had that unbelievable energy you have with your buddies, but I enjoy it more now. We’re focused.”

Changing priorities

Judd’s lifestyle has changed in the past 20 years of McFly.

“I’ve stopped doing anything I shouldn’t have been doing. I lived a pretty rock and roll lifestyle, so I think I was totally ready [to be a father].”

Now, alongside playing with his bandmates, the 2011 Strictly Come Dancing winner is also playing with his children, Lola, seven, Kit, five, and Lockie, who’ll be two in October.

All of his kids want to play very differently, and he gets to see them explore in many different ways.

“Lola’s really into imaginative play, make-believe, roleplay, and right from an early age, I remember her pretending to play doctors and nurses, mothers and babies. I can tell already that she loves pretending to be a teacher, lining her teddies up and taking a class.

“My son, Kit, on the other hand, loves music. I bought his first toy drum kit from Argos last year, but he’s now moved on to guitar, unfortunately. He is a bit more individual with his playing, pretending to be in McFly basically. I can see him going into music.”

Despite Kit’s musical interests, his dad is not his favourite member of McFly.

“Tom [Fletcher] is his favourite member and that’s something I’ve had to come to terms with,” Judd laughs.

Out and about

“My kids just finished for the summer holidays, so now I have to do more with them. You feel that guilt as parents, when they’re at school, because there’s no time and my daughter is constantly telling me, ‘Daddy, let’s do this. Let’s do that’. Even just carving out 10 minutes a day of play with your kids is hugely beneficial,” he says.

And his time with them is often spent being a big kid.

“We get outside… climbing trees and making dances; playing catch and cricket in the garden. [We play] Grandmother’s Footsteps, stuff like that. That, to me, is the most fun and fast way to engage with your kids.”

Nurturing his inner child

Judd is very aware of his own childishness.

“I still can relate to a lot of my inner child now. I’m still very competitive and I’m quite sensitive. There are moments where I always want to be right and I have to try and contain that.”

His wife Izzy, he says, knows she is sometimes dealing with a big kid, too. “I feel like she takes on so much. She has three kids. She’s got a man baby for a husband. She’s kind and she’s so caring,” he gushes.

“The main thing for me, was to become less selfish. I think that’s one of the hardest things. You’re no longer number one. You can’t just do the things you want to do.”

Harry Judd is partnering with Argos on its 50th birthday. Argos is giving away £20,000 worth of toys to mark its five-decade milestone. To find out more click here.