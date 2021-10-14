Home comforts: 13 ways to beat the big chill

Even though we know it’s coming, that first autumn chill in the air can somewhat take us by surprise.

Perhaps it’s because we know our winter woollies will be with us a while longer than those summer vibes – and we’re not quite ready to put the lid on long, bright days, with light linens replaced by the warmth of wool, finding comfort in faux fur and the glow of a candle.

Feeling that desire to deck the house with cosy homewares as the seasons shift? Here’s how to cocoon your space with a top coat of winter warmth…

1. Nordic Ware Bee Pancake Pan, £57, Divertimenti

(Divertimenti/PA)

A favourite for hearty brekkies, fluffy round cakes with the bonus of a bee motif will not only taste that much better, but warm the heart and soul. This cast-iron aluminium pan ensures optimum heat distribution with non-stick coating and seven piping hot, perfect crepes every time.

2. Abbot Glass Candle Votive Holder in Smoky Grey, £5, Cult

(Cult/PA)

A group of votive candles is one of the easiest ways to style up a shelfie or open up dark spaces with a warming glow. And this one’s nothing short of a steal.

3. Harnessmaker’s Atelier Wallpaper, £175 for three rolls, Mindthegap

(Mindthegap/PA)

With warming tones of saddle leather and rich chestnut partnered with antique white, this equine-inspired wallpaper features stable accessories and natural materials softened by paler blocks of colour. Easy on the eye, introducing an antique leather chair offset by horsey decos lends an equestrian vibe and lovely warm atmosphere.

4. Recycled Wool Knee Blanket in Burgundy & Camel Buffalo Check, £40, Tartan Blanket Company

(Tartan Blanket Company/PA)

With thoughts turning to a hot toddy or fireside red, this tartan knee blanket provides a warming mix of traditional tartan colours.

5. Luxury Velvet Draught Excluder – Pixel Stripes, from £29.99-£39.99, Celina Digby

(Celina Digby/PA)

A rainbow of velvets to veer those chilly draughts in the opposite direction and save on your energy bill… Fancy and functional.

6. Single Sheepskins, from £60 each, Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

With a choice of eight colourways, these sheepskin throws can be draped over an accent chair, placed at your feet or teamed together in complementary shades for maximum impact.

7. Lapin Faux Fur Bean Bag, £79.99, Bean Bag Bazaar

(Bean Bag Bazaar/PA)

Cited as the cosiest of cocoons, this sumptuous snooze seat in fabulous faux fur can be styled up with Scandi touches, such as a cosy rug and pair of Nordic knitted slipper boots. We’re in.

8. Peach Sausage Dog Hot Water Bottle, £44.95, Country Mouse

(Country Mouse/PA)

The closest thing to having a lap dog, this cosy hot water bottle with 100% lambswool cover is the sweetest winter warmer.

9. Teddy Bear Soft Marl Throw, Blush, from £12-£24, Dunelm

(Dunelm/PA)

Warmth without the weight, this pretty blush pink throw is right on point, with teddy fabrics trending big time.

10. Lydia/Kitty Double Sided Quilt, £249, Antipodream

(Antipodream/PA)

Made from French flax linen, this double-sided, vintage-look quilt is the sort of heirloom you’d love to inherit from your granny’s chest of antique bed linen.

11. Dark Grey Chunky Knit Luxury Merino Wool Blanket, £99.99 (was £174.99), Suusco

(Suusco/PA)

If you’re more chunky cable-knit than fine-yarn, this charcoal grey blanket has a lovely homespun feel about it and is ideal for rustic interiors.

12. Tibetan Sheepskin Cushion Collection, from £70, The White Company

(The White Company/PA)

Effortlessly chic, luxuriously soft and dreamy, this silky sheepskin pillow makes a beautiful statement piece to snug up to.

13. Yankee Candle Amber and Acorn Large 2-Wick Square Candle, £25.99, and Medium 3-Wick Square Candle, £21.99, Yankee Candle

(Yankee Candle/PA)

Along with a long hot soak, nothing’s more comforting than a scented candle with warming notes of golden amber, oriental woods, musky patchouli and hint of vanilla. Bath-time bliss.