House cleaning hacks you didn’t know you needed for the ultimate spring refresh

It’s not always top of our hit parade… home-maintenance tasks.

And if your to-do list is far longer than you care to admit, sometimes it takes a nudge in the right direction to get to grip with those pesky jobs.

Especially when you take into account that it’s spring cleaning season – the days are slowly but surely getting a little bit lighter – prepping the home with early-flowering daffodils will put us in the right mindset, and nudge us to do those niggling chores.

Here’s a room-by-room guide to put you on the front foot…

Living room

“Dirty carpets and rugs are not only unpleasant to look at, they’re also renowned for harbouring bacteria, grime and allergens,” warns Rachael Munby, group marketing director at Anglian Home Improvements.

But while regular cleaning is the best way to keep symptoms at bay, she says it can, in fact, worsen them if not done correctly. Munby recommends having your carpets and rugs professionally cleaned once a year, as this will properly sanitise them – and remove any debris which can break down carpet fibres.

“If you do choose to clean your carpets yourself, move any furniture, roll up rugs, and remove any clutter, so you can get to those often ‘neglected’ spaces,” advises Munby.

“Vacuum-clean the area using a vacuum with high-quality filters designed to remove allergens and pollutants. Follow with a pre-conditioning treatment before using an anti-allergen carpet shampoo.”

Kitchen

“Between hurried breakfasts, weeknight meals, and hosting get-togethers, our kitchens tend to bear the brunt of household chaos,” highlights Munby. “A few minutes of daily cleaning can help you keep on track before things get out of hand.”

Once a day, she says to spray and wipe down countertops and the stovetop with a multi-purpose cleaner; and scrub and disinfect your sink and backsplash.

If you want your backsplash or tiles looking as good as new, she says undertaking a deep clean once a quarter will help to reduce the build-up of grime, stains, and bacteria, and stop your grout from discolouring.

“Cleaning grout in tiles can be as simple as giving it a good scrub using a scrubbing brush or even a toothbrush.

“Whitening toothpaste can also help whiten your grout, as it contains bicarbonate of soda, a powerful ingredient that can lift stains.”

If, however, you’re struggling to uncover your grout’s original sheen, Munby says a chemical-based cleaner may be more effective.

Windows

As part of your general cleaning regime, cleaning your windows every three months or seasonally can help maintain a regular but doable cleaning schedule, notes Munby.

“Also ensure drainage slots, window hinges, vertical slider and sliding door tracks are free of grit and debris, to reduce wear and prevent leaks.”

Bedroom

“When it comes to your bedroom, a tidy space not only breeds a tidy mind, but it also minimises visual distractions to help create a peaceful haven for you to relax and sleep in,” says Amanda Castle, marketing manager at Hypnos.

“There is a lot to be said for the expression ‘out of sight, out of mind’. Find practical storage solutions which offer clever use of space to keep belongings organised and out of the way.”

She also advises optimising the space under the bed to stow away seasonal bedding or clothing, such as flip-flops or winter coats.

“Keep these items handy, but out of the way, with under-bed storage. Look for ottoman-style beds or those with pull-out drawers. If you don’t have built-in storage, use decorative containers that don’t look out of place on display or concealed under a bed.”

Optimising bedroom air quality through improved ventilation and avoidance of chemicals can also contribute to a more restful sleep, says Castle.

“Where and when possible, allow clean outdoor air to flow through your bedroom by opening windows. Air purifiers can help to improve air quality by removing common allergens and harmful particles.

The most important part of any bedroom is of course, the bed, notes Castle. “And by taking regular care of it, you prolong its life, giving greater value.”

“Air your mattress on a weekly basis by leaving the bed linen turned back for a few hours each time and allow air to circulate around and through the mattress,” she advises.

“Use a breathable mattress protector or blanket to guard against spills and dirt, these can be washed with the bed linen and helps to keep your bed looking like new.”

Furthermore, rotate and, if you have a turnable mattress, turn over the mattress periodically, says Castle, as this will refresh the mattress surface and encourage even settlement of any fillings.

Bathroom

Cleaning the bathroom is by no means a glamorous job, however, it’s necessary to create a calm and clutter-free zone, as every bathroom should be, says Harriet Goodacre, style consultant at Topps Tiles.

“If there’s one cleaning tip that can leave your bathroom feeling fresh every day, it’s keeping a spray bottle to hand to wipe down you shower, toilet, sink and faucets.

“As you clean your bath or shower, make sure to regularly check the seal around the bathtub or shower tray for any signs of damage or mould,” notes Goodacre. “Which could lead to leaks or serious water damage.”

One area that shouldn’t be neglected in the bathroom are the tiles, she says.

“When it comes to cleaning, the type and level of care depends on the type of tile. Porcelain and ceramic tiles, for example, can be restored to their former glory simply by using a mild, specialist tile detergent mixed with warm, clean water once a week.”