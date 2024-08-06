How easy to clean are your bird feeders?

There are so many considerations to make when buying a bird feeder, from its size to its resistance to squirrels and parakeets, ease of hanging and the types of food it takes.

But among the most important elements is the ease of cleaning. The RSPB recommends that people clean their feeders at least once a week to help stop the spread of trichomonosis and other diseases, which can be spread by contaminated food and drinking water.

Cleaning a bird feeder can be easier said than done – our trial of four feeders put the ease of cleaning, from dismantling to getting into those nooks and crannies, to the test.

1. Finches Friend Cleaner Feeder 1 (£44.99, Finches Friend)

Father and son team Dick and Andrew Woods set out to reverse wild bird disease transmitted through supplementary feeding by designing a waterproof feeder with a dispenser at the base which you can open and close, releasing seed into a sheltered tray below, as you need to. The watertight recyclable, UV-stabilised polycarbonate dispenser isolates the food source from rain and disease.

Effectiveness: Squirrel-proof? No, but I attached a baffle (a plastic dome) to the feeding pole underneath the feeder and it seemed to keep them at bay. Small birds soon found the food and could easily access the 360-degree tray which is sheltered. The seed was gone in a couple of days. I spotted one parakeet on top of the feeder, but it couldn’t access the feed. It was a little fiddly to set up, as you need to align various parts to ensure the holes and pegs fit in the right places and the feeding station rotates to the on and off positions effectively.

Cleaning: Everything about this feeder is done with cleaning in mind, from the waterproof casing which prevents the seed from getting damp, to being able to shut off the feeder to reduce waste, to the ease of dismantling it. It also comes with a clearly photographed step-by-step guide on removing it for cleaning, and there are further video guides on the website. Verdict: 4/5

2. Squirrel Buster Classic Seed Feeder (£59.95, arkwildlife.co.uk)

This tubular feeder shrouded by a metal grill works on a weighted system, whereby anything which lands on it which is heavier than a small bird will trigger a metal grill closing mechanism, shutting off access to the feeding ports.

Effectiveness: Small birds including blue tits and long-tailed tits soon found the feeder. A squirrel had a go at accessing, but was unable to get to the food and soon fell off the feeder.

Cleaning: This feeder is pretty easy to dismantle, although it does involve removing a small nut at the bottom of the feeder, so if you’re prone to losing things make sure you put it somewhere safe. Once the nut is off, you can remove the tube assembly for cleaning, To get to the bottom of the tube, where seed debris accumulates, you need to press two plastic buttons hard at the base which were quite stiff and fiddly. Verdict: 3/5

3. RSPB Ultimate easy-clean Cheater Feeder (£30, RSPB)

New from the RSPB, this is an extremely easy to use tubular metal bird feeder with powder coated metal fittings and small laser-cut holes which birds can cling on to, but no perches. Ideal for use with whole peanuts and suet nibbles. It claims to be resistant to parakeet access and squirrel damage.

Effectiveness: So, I didn’t see any squirrels or parakeets on it, but nor did I see many small birds. Perhaps they had trouble perching on the holes in the metal, or just didn’t locate the food. The feeder remained full each week (on emptying it, the peanuts were dry), so my guess is that the shiny metal might deter our feathered friends. Or they just need more time to locate the food.

Cleaning: This was by far the easiest feeder to clean out of the four on trial, with just three parts – the lid, the tube, and the base, which you just twist to remove from the tube and reassemble by doing the reverse of the procedure. Verdict 3/5

4. The Nuttery Helix Seed Feeder (£35.75, Ark Wildlife)

This attractive celadon green contemporary spherical feeder with a tube for the seed or peanuts claims to be squirrel proof, thanks to its metal cage around the tube. It features a lockable lid, floorpan and baseplate which have been newly modified to prevent the risk of seed germination.

Effectiveness: It’s at best squirrel ‘resistant’ as juvenile squirrels were able to access it, while larger birds such as jackdaws could cling on and put their heads through the cage to get to the bird seed. However, smaller birds were also attracted to it.

Cleaning: Easy to dismantle, remove the lid and undo the hinge to release the tube and perches. You don’t have to remove the outer base plate as you can just dunk it in some hot water with washing-up liquid. However, to clean the tube base element thoroughly you’ll need a small flat-headed screwdriver to prise the base off and remove the debris. Verdict: 2/5