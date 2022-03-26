How much has the price of some baby essentials risen by?

It seems even the very young can’t escape surging living costs, with new research showing the price of baby products has rocketed.

Price comparison website PriceRunner (pricerunner.com) has analysed data from its website, to find the average increase in price for certain baby product categories over the last year.

It found between January 2021 and February 2022, average prices in some product categories for babies have rocketed by as much as nearly 40%.

For example, the average price in the sleeping bags category was £27 at the start of 2021, but by February this year, the average price was £37 – an increase of £10, or 37%.

The average price of some baby product categories has surged (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

The average price of travel cots increased by nearly a quarter (24%), from £67 at the start of last year to £83 by February 2022.

Over the same period, there was also a £2 increase in the baby food containers and milk powder dispensers category, with the average price rising from £9 to £11.

For baby carriers, the average price increased by £8 – or 9% – to reach £94 by February 2022.

Christine Gouldthorp, consumer expert at PriceRunner, has some suggestions to help parents make their money go further when buying baby products online.

“It’s easy to get overwhelmed as a new parent and buy things you don’t need, with companies marketing products as ‘must-haves’ and crucial for the baby – when they actually aren’t,” she says.

“Make a list of the essentials you really need and stick to it, avoiding spending too much and collecting things you won’t use.”

Gouldthorp continues: “Always compare the price on a product before buying – I really can’t stress this enough. Sometimes the same product can be more than twice as expensive between different retailers – on the same day!

Checking prices across different websites might help you save money (Alamy/PA)

“Products will also vary in price throughout the year, sometimes with seasonal promotions, so set a price alert on the things you want and get notified when they drop in price – an easy way to take the stress out of getting the essentials.”

Asking friends and family members for product recommendations – and about the items they found essential and not so useful – could also help parents avoid wasting cash.

“Shopping online can be a bit tricky as you can’t test and touch a product yourself. Get the right product for your baby by reading expert guides or reviews, as they have tried and tested the product for you,” says Gouldthorp.