How much money could you save by sourcing items second-hand this Christmas?

Sustainable and preloved items are set to be a popular choice for cost-conscious Christmas shoppers this year, new research has revealed.

Nearly one in four (24%) of the Gen-Z generation aged 18 to 26 across the UK will be looking to buy second-hand gifts over the festive season, as they stretch their budgets and consider more sustainable purchases, a survey from Barclaycard Payments has found.

When looking for gifts, retailers’ eco-credentials have an impact on Gen Z’s likeliness to shop with them, the research indicates.

Three in 10 (30%) are planning to buy their Christmas gifts this year from retailers who have strong eco-credentials.

Barclaycard Payments also found, from a separate survey of 400 UK retailers, that over half (55%) are predicting shoppers will be more mindful when it comes to festive spending this year, as living costs bite.

Nearly (48%) of retailers believe shoppers will opt for less expensive alternatives to their “usuals”.

Just over a third (35%) of retailers have been considering more sustainable ways to save their customers money this Christmas, beyond discounts and deals.

According to new analysis by website Gumtree of how early shoppers start limbering up for the season, its own data suggests Christmas-related searches for items such as decorations tend to peak in the first week of December, although they start rising as early as late October.

And with some people leaving their festive shopping until the last minute, Christmas-related searches on the website tend to remain well above normal weekly averages, right up until Christmas Eve. One big benefit of searching for items for sale in your local community is not having to be reliant on deliveries.

Analysis of items listed on Gumtree over the 12 months between October last year and September this year found that the average price of a Christmas tree was £22.30, the average price of a bundle of Christmas decorations was £17.20, and a Christmas jumper could typically be snapped up for £7.10.

A bundle of Christmas baubles could typically be picked up for £8.90.

For those looking beyond this Christmas, it may also be worth looking for items out of season.

Gumtree’s research over the past year indicated that February was the cheapest month to buy a Christmas tree, for example, with an average price during that month of £18.46.

The cheapest month to buy a bundle of Christmas decorations was March, when the average price was £15.91.

January could be the prime time to look out for a Christmas jumper – with an average price in January 2022 of £3.00, according to Gumtree’s findings.

And September was a cheap month to buy Christmas baubles, with an average price of £7.40 for a bundle.

Just because a present is cheaper, don't be tempted to buy more

To get the most out of shopping for preloved items, Hannah Rouch, a second-hand trends expert at Gumtree, suggests that planning ahead can be key.

To get ahead, she suggests setting up alerts on your favourite websites, if you are looking for something specific.

While second-hand items are often cheaper, Rouch cautions against the temptation to buy too many – which could defeat the object of saving money.

“Just because a present is cheaper, don’t be tempted to buy more.

“Have a budget in mind when looking for your gift – and if you underspend, count it as a win.”

Some items may be cheaper because they have a small defect, and Rouch suggests making use of local repair shops to breathe life back into objects.

Checking out items for sale within your local community, rather than further afield, can also help to save on delivery costs.

Rouch adds: “The most cost-effective way to find Christmas presents is to keep an eye on freebie sections of websites. Amazing items that another person no longer needs could prove to be the perfect gift.”

She also suggests being creative when it comes to wrapping gifts, adding: “Preloved items may come without original packaging, but this doesn’t mean the gift won’t be special.”

She suggests scouring charity shops and second-hand online platforms for unused wrapping paper, gift bags and boxes.

“Alternatively, think about more sustainable wrapping ideas such as reusing a beautiful scarf or embellishing plain paper with decorations that can be passed on,” she adds.

You could also stretch your Christmas shopping budget by selling a few items yourself. Gumtree research indicates that the average household has 56 unwanted items lying around.

If you’re listing items for sale, Rouch suggests: “Make sure the items are clean, in working order and any small defects have been fixed to get the highest price.

“If a product needs more attention than you can give, clearly state any issues in the listings as others may be happy to fix the defect for a lower price.”

It’s also vitally important when shopping online to make sure you’re buying items which will be fit for purpose and won’t cause harm, particularly when it comes to electrical goods.

For Christmas safety tips, visit charity Electrical Safety First.