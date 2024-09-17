How the harvest supermoon will influence these 3 star signs’ relationships

Keen stargazers are eager to catch a glimpse of this evening’s harvest supermoon, which may impact our romantic relationships.

The harvest moon is the full moon nearest the autumn equinox, meaning it only occurs once a year.

“The name has come about because this is the full moon, which allows the farmers to stay and work in the fields later,” explains celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Fruity Slots.

“It is the second supermoon out of four consecutive supers. We had one in August, and we’ll see supermoons in October and November 2024, which is when the moon is closer to the Earth, and therefore appears larger and brighter.”

This magnificent lunar event – which is due to take place between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning – is significant as it will coincide with a lunar eclipse.

“A lunar eclipse is when the moon appears darkened as it moves into the earth’s shadow,” explains Honigman.

How will this impact us?

Honigman says tonight’s cosmic occurrence will hold a mirror to the worst parts of our own personalities, as well as those closest to us.

“It can represent the hidden aspects of our lives and personalities, and be a time when we are forced to make peace with our least favourite characteristics,” highlights the astrologer. “At the same time, it uncovers the hidden traits of those around us and can be very sobering.”

This evening’s remarkable moon will be in Pisces, the fish star sign, and the astrologer predicts that it may add a splash of romance into our lives.

“Pisces are creative and intuitive, and when the moon is in this sign, it means that all of us become more emotionally attuned to the people and situations around us,” says Honigman. “As Pisces is a romantic sign, this will make those moments more emotionally poignant.

“This full moon is a time of peaks and when relationships reach a summit, such as a proposal.”

But which star signs will be most impacted by the harvest supermoon, and how will it influence our love lives?

Pisces

Those born under the Pisces zodiac sign will be able to find out if their relationship has an honest foundation or not this evening.

“Since this full moon occurs in Pisces, those born under the sign of the fish will be very affected,” says Honigman. “During the lunar eclipse, the intuitive mind comes to the fore, so a Piscean’s natural psychic ability will give them a head start in all matters.

“When it comes to careers, Pisceans will be able to predict trends ahead of time, and in love, they’ll know if their partner is being honest or not.”

Virgo

This magical event will help Virgos see things more clearly, which will help them call out any liars.

“The full moon in Pisces always happens when the sun is in Virgo. Those born under the sign of the virgin are sticklers for truths and accuracies, and the lunar eclipse is a time of truths coming to light,” says Honigman. “Virgos will be able to separate the liars from the truth-tellers, so they know who they can trust in the future.”

Cancer

The supermoon will strengthen Cancerians’ intuition.

“The sign of Cancer is ruled by the moon, therefore lunar eclipses feel more impactful to them,” says Honigman. “Those born under the sign of the crab are sensitive and intuitive, and the full moon enhances these traits.”

However, they should be cautious of who they cross paths with.

“At the same time as the eclipse, the planet Mars is also in the sign of Cancer. As Mars is the planet of passion and battle, this means that Cancerians will be attracting some interesting characters,” predicts Honigman. “But the normally tolerant Cancer will not be suffering fools during this moon phase.”