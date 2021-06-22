How to clean your windows like a pro

There are some chores we have to do that can be really frustrating. Cleaning a bathroom is never fun, but it’s pretty easy – and once you’re done, it feels wonderfully rewarding.

Cleaning your windows, however, is difficult and time consuming. And once you’ve finished, there’s no guarantee they won’t be covered in smears.

Window cleaners are a great investment, but they can be costly. And cheaper options will rarely do a good job, so you may as well do it yourself. With the right kit and knowledge, it is possible to achieve clean, shiny glass. And now summer’s here, shining a light on all that grime and dirt, it’s the perfect time for a spruce up.

Where to start

Because windows are double sided, it’s double the work, but start with cleaning the inside. If you’re short on time, break up the job. You can clean the insides one day and the outsides another, opt for half a home at a time, or even split it into 15-minute blocks and do one window at a time – sometimes that makes dirty jobs feel a bit more manageable.

“For the inside of my windows, I have great success with two methods,” says Wendy Miranda, Lakeland’s customer ambassador. “I use warm soapy water and scrub down both the glass and frame – taking one panel at a time. I then squeegee away all dirty water and wipe down the frame. Once that’s done, I use a window and glass cleaner (I recommend Nilglass) and a microfibre cleaning cloth to give the glass a final once-over and real shine.”

Alternatively, she adds, instead of using the window and glass spray, you could finish off with a steam cleaner.

Cleaning the outside

Cleaning the outside of a window is undoubtedly trickier, because even ground floor glass can be hard to reach. And once you’re looking at multi-storey houses or apartments – and enormous ladders – the job can become even more off-putting.

However, you can now buy kit designed to help you reach up high – sometimes without even needing to step on a ladder.

“For the outside, it has to be Wet & Forget,” Miranda continues. “It’s fast, removes all the elbow grease and gives amazing results.

“The powerful sniper nozzle can reach up to eight metres high – allowing you to reach high windows, even those on the second floor and my roof Velux, while standing on the ground. It’s also ideal for cleaning conservatories – and much safer than perching on a ladder. The citrate water softeners and smart surfactants dissolve grime, and give a really professional result – no spotting or streaking when you rinse with water and no need to scrub.”

Other options include window squeegees with telescopic poles, which can reach similar heights, and are easy to find on Amazon, or at your local hardware store.

The ultimate window cleaning kit

Nilglass cleaner

Nilglass Window and Mirror Cleaner Spray, 500ml, £3.99, Lakeland

steam cleaner

Bissell Steam Shot Steam Cleaner, £49.99, Lakeland

Wilko wiper

Window Wiper in Grey, £1, Wilko

cloths

Clean and Gleam Kitchen and Bathroom Cleaning Cloths, £7.99, Lakeland

Spray window cleaner

Beldray Spray Window Cleaner, £4.99, B&M

Wet & Forget

Wet & Forget Window Cleaner Spray, 2L, £39.99, Lakeland

window cleaning set

Addis Window Cleaning Set 5pc, £6.99, B&M