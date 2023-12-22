How to create a plastic-free kitchen

It’s the hub of the home, the hardest working space and probably the place where we use more plastic than we should – or could.

“If you’re looking to make a conscious effort to reduce the amount of plastic in your home, then the New Year is the perfect time to start this journey,” says Ruth Lavender, design expert at Benchmarx Kitchens.

“The kitchen is one of the simplest places to start reducing your plastic usage, and there are lots of great alternatives available to help you cut down.”

To kick-start your plastic-free lifestyle, experts share their top tips to put into practice now…

Chopping boards

When choosing chopping boards, Lavender says to opt for wood instead of plastic. “Not only are they better for the environment, as they’re made from a renewable, biodegradable material, but wooden boards are known for their durability and longevity.

“Wooden options can withstand the impact of sharp knives without excessive damage and, with care and maintenance, can last for many years.”

Utensils

The next time you need to replace your plastic utensils, Lavender says to opt for wooden spatulas and spoons instead. “This is an easy swap to make and, by investing in high-quality utensils, you will avoid needing to replace them as frequently.”

Wooden utensils also have their own added benefits, she adds. “They have natural antibacterial properties that make it easier to eliminate germs and bacteria, making them more sanitary and safer to use.”

Storage

Aesthetically pleasing, well-organised kitchen cupboards are a real joy to live with, enthuses Lavender. When organising your cupboards, she recommends investing in high-quality bamboo and glass storage solutions to limit the amount of plastic in your kitchen.

“Using glass jars and containers to contain decanted dried goods such as pasta and rice will add an orderly look, as well as helping you locate items you need, when you need them,” says Lavender.

“Incorporating wooden crates or baskets is a great solution for vegetable storage, as well as keeping food items grouped together.

“A bamboo fruit bowl is another easy swap and looks appealing when fully stocked with fresh produce.”

Beeswax wraps

Lavender says: “Beeswax wraps are the perfect alternative to clingfilm and plastic food bags. Not only is this material reusable and biodegradable, but it provides a natural way to preserve food, keeping it fresher for longer.”

Planet-friendly paper towels

Dr Elissa Foster, head of sustainability at Who Gives A Crap suggests switching to planet-friendly paper towels: “Not only is it wrapped in plastic, traditional kitchen roll is also single use, which means non-recycled options also lead to deforestation.”

Instead, she says you can opt for reusable and washable paper towel alternatives – but, just be sure to choose plastic-free cloths.

Switch up your sponges

“Ditch the plastic and opt for plant-based scourers and sponges, or bamboo scrubbing brushes for an easy plastic-free kitchen swap,” says Foster.

Bulk buy

Cut down on plastic by switching up your shopping habits to favour bulk buys, suggests Foster. “And this doesn’t need to be limited to food – cleaning products, pet food and tissues can all be bought in bulk.”

Make a beeline for the bathroom to take your plastic-free prowess one step further…

Planet-friendly cleaning products

“While our bathrooms might be where we keep ourselves clean, they’re also a space we need to keep clean!” says Foster. “Refillable cleaning products in reusable bottles can help you cut down on plastic in the bathroom for a cleaner planet, too.”

Planet-friendly toilet paper

As Foster points out, loo roll is a bathroom essential – and another regular source of plastic in our homes.

“Recycled or bamboo, switching from traditional and plastic-wrapped to 100% plastic-free toilet paper will help lessen the environmental impact of your bathroom,” says Foster.

Natural toothbrush and accessories

As well as making great toilet paper, Foster says bamboo is a good swap for your toothbrush. “As well as your toothbrush, you can look at replacing dental floss with a more planet-friendly alternative.”

Along with minimal packaging that can be recycled, she says bar products, like soaps and shampoos, make a great alternative to plastic bottles.

And, unlike their plastic-filled cousins, she says natural loofah plant sponges can be composted when they need replacing.

“Once immersed in water they become spongy and flexible – the perfect soft exfoliant!”